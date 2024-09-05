Osceola Magic Acquire Returning Player Rights for Robert Baker II and Second Round Draft Pick from College Park

Kissimmee, FL - The Osceola Magic have acquired the returning player rights to forward Robert Baker II and a second round draft pick in the 2024 NBA G League Draft from the College Park Skyhawks in exchange for the returning player rights to Daeqwon Plowden, General Manager of Osceola Magic Kevin Tiller announced today.

Baker II (6'11", 205, 6/28/1998) played in 87 games (47 starts) in three seasons in the NBA G League (2021-24) with the Stockton Kings, Osceola Magic and College Park Skyhawks, avera ging 10.2 ppg., 5.3 rpg. and 1.4 apg. in 21.6 minpg., while shooting .479 (344-718) from the field and .326 (97-298) from three-point range.

Baker II was acquired by College Park from the Magic via trade and most recently appeared on the Atlanta Hawks 2024 NBA summer league team before being waived. During summer league, he played in 5 games (5 starts), averaging 9.2 ppg., 3.8 rpg. and 1.2 stlpg. in 21.6 minpg. He also appeared on NBA summer league rosters for the Orlando Magic (2023) and Oklahoma City (2022) in recent years.

Baker II played in 99 games (39 starts) in four seasons at Harvard University (2016-20), averaging 4.5 ppg. and 3.6 rpg., while shooting .442 (163-369) from the field and .335 (56-167) from three-point range.

