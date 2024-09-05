Skyforce Hiring for 2024-25 Season

September 5, 2024

Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release







The Skyforce is seeking passionate, motivated, team players to join their staff for the upcoming basketball season. Staff members are expected to work Skyforce home games at the Sanford Pentagon during the season, which runs from November-March. All positions are paid positions and students are eligible to receive school credit.

The Skyforce internship program offers students the opportunity for hands-on experience inside the day-to-day operations of the organization's front office. The Skyforce organization is dedicated to giving top candidates real-life experience in the sports and entertainment industry, in addition to providing educational and networking opportunities and career advancement opportunities. Details about open positions and the link to apply can be found below.

Available Positions:

- On-court Emcee

Host promotions and games during breaks during the game. They will work closely with game operations and be required to memorize lines, talk in front of crowds, and organize small groups of people. Seeking individuals who can bring calm in chaos and bring excitement during lulls.

- Game Operations

Out-going individuals looking to get involved BTS with a sports organization. They will assist in gamed setup and teardown, execute all in-game promotions and giveaways as well as be an ambassador for the organization as they interact with fans at games and events.

- Music/DJ

Control music during game play and timeouts. Must be familiar with music system (training available) or be able to provide their own system and have the confidence to help control the atmosphere within the arena.

- Ball Crew

Ball crew members assist both home and visiting coaching staff with various game day tasks including rebounding during warm-ups/shoot around, managing benches during game, sweeping floor and cleaning locker room and benches post-game.

- Team Attendant

Responsible for hosting opponents during shootarounds, practice, and game arrivals and departures. Must be organized, responsible, and a self-starter. Duties include but are not limited to hosting opponents, assisting with equipment, managing logistics, and working with the ball crew.

- Retail

Driven and self-starting individuals seeking experience in retail sales, specifically operations, order fulfillment, e-commerce and brick and mortar. They will have the opportunity to take the lead in sales efforts and the responsibility of managing e-commerce. Prior experience is not necessary.

- Videoboard

Run digital systems in production room to ensure high quality entertainment and sponsorship fulfillment. These individuals will communicate with Game Ops director to ensure script is being followed and graphics/videos are being played at the correct time.

- Broadcast Team/Camera Operator

Responsible for pre-game setup of cameras, headsets and cables for the broadcast, along with assisting in any audio testing and setup required for on-air talent at the scorer's table. Position may also have the opportunity to serve as a camera operator during the broadcast.

- Stats Crew

Position includes opportunity to shadow and learn how to use the NGSS Genius Stats System as well as gain experience in a number of stats-related roles. Position may also involve arena setup, preparation of the stats system prior to games and tear down of the system post-game.

- Ticket Sales

Outgoing and driven individuals seeking to gain valuable experience in the sports ticketing industry. These individuals will assist with garnering and/or managing groups, single game ticket sales, and fan experience packages. Prior experience is not necessary.

- Mascot

Individuals must bring to life the spirit of our organization through connection with fans and the community. Seeking eager individuals to make appearances at community events, home games, and promotional shoots.

Qualifications/Expectations:

- All applicants must be at least 18 years old.

- Candidates must be able to attend Skyforce home games.

- The ability to work flexible hours to include nights, weekends and holidays is required.

- Candidates must be innovative, proven self-starters, independent, energetic, and organized while possessing excellent interpersonal skills.

- Candidates must exhibit professional appearance and behavior at all times.

To Apply:

- Submit online application and resume. Application must be filled out completely, including references, in order to be considered for a position.

- All applications must be submitted by Friday, October 4th.

- Questions can be directed to Ryan at rsoukup@skyforceonline.com or 605-332-0605

