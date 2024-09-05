Iowa Wolves Acquire Multiple Draft Picks in Trade with Long Island Nets
September 5, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Iowa Wolves News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves announced today that the team has acquired a first round pick and a second round pick in the 2024 NBA G League Draft from the Long Island Nets in exchange for the returning player rights to forward Tyrese Martin.
Martin appeared in 38 games (31 starts), averaging 16.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game in his only season with Iowa in 2023-24. Martin played in 16 games with the Atlanta Hawks during the 2022-23 NBA season after being drafted 51st overall in 2022 NBA Draft by the Golden State Warriors. He played two collegiate seasons at Rhode Island before transferring to UConn for his final two seasons.
Iowa begins the 2024-25 season on Friday, Nov. 8 against the Wisconsin Herd at Wells Fargo Arena. Single game tickets are set to go on sale Friday, Oct. 11.
