Grand Rapids Gold Acquire Tevian Jones in Trade with Birmingham Squadron

September 5, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Grand Rapids Gold, the official NBA G League affiliate of the Denver Nuggets, have announced today that the team has acquired guard Tevian Jones from the Birmingham Squadron. In exchange, the Birmingham Squadron have received the returning player rights of Au'Diese Toney.

Jones, 6-6, most recently played for the Birmingham Squadron where he averaged 9.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, and .9 assists per game in 16 games.

Jones started his collegiate career at the University of Illinois where he appeared in 24 games as a freshman and 13 games as a sophomore. His junior year he transferred to Southern Utah University where he appeared in all 24 games of the 2020-21 season and led the team in scoring, averaging 16.9 points per game. As a fifth year senior he started in 36 games and, again, led the team in scoring, averaging 17.8 points per game.

