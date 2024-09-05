Washington Spirit Welcomes Icon Earvin "Magic" Johnson as Newest Member of Investor Group

September 5, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit announced today that Earvin "Magic" Johnson has joined the club's investor group. Johnson, a five-time NBA champion and successful entrepreneur, brings his considerable sports and business expertise to the Spirit. This strategic investment comes as the Spirit continues to expand its influence in women's professional sports. Johnson's involvement will help accelerate the club's growth both on and off the field.

"It is a great honor to welcome Earvin to the Washington Spirit today. From the basketball court to the boardroom, Earvin knows how to win, and we are delighted to count on his expertise as part of our fantastic investor group," said Michele Kang. "His commitment not only reflects the strength of our club, players, fans and brand, but also sends a powerful message about the growth and impact of women's sports globally. Together, we look forward to taking the Washington Spirit to new heights and inspiring the next generation of young women and girls worldwide."

Johnson, the Chairman and CEO of Magic Johnson Enterprises, holds partial ownership in the Washington Commanders (NFL), Los Angeles Dodgers (MLB), Los Angeles Sparks (WNBA), Los Angeles FC (MLS) and eSports franchise Team Liquid. He is a business maverick, consistently turning heads with groundbreaking partnerships that prioritize ventures serving historically underserved markets and that are catalysts for redevelopment in urban communities.

"I'm excited to join the Washington Spirit's investor group at such a pivotal time in the club's history," said Johnson. "Partnering with a visionary like Michele Kang and her team to advance the growth of the Washington Spirit and the NWSL is an incredible opportunity. I'm excited to join the team and play my part to help elevate this organization."

Johnson's investment comes at a pivotal moment in the Washington Spirit's trajectory, underscoring the transformative impact of Michele Kang's leadership in women's sports. Since acquiring the team in early 2022, Kang has spearheaded a remarkable turnaround that has positioned the Spirit as a model club in the NWSL and women's sports.

Under Kang's visionary direction, the Spirit has seen unprecedented growth as fan engagement has skyrocketed with average attendance at Audi Field nearly tripling from approximately 5,000 to almost 14,000 in just two years. Kang's investment in the team has elevated every aspect of the organization, reflecting her commitment to building a world-class sports enterprise. The establishment of a cutting-edge performance and medical department as well as a research innovation hub focused on training females as females demonstrates Kang's player-first philosophy, prioritizing athlete wellness and development. A revamped and expanded business operations team has enhanced the club's commercial capabilities. Kang's strategic investments and focus on excellence have not only revitalized the Spirit but have also raised the bar for women's sports globally.

As part owner in major American professional sports, Johnson has been involved with three championship-winning teams. The Los Angeles Sparks won their third WNBA Championship in 2016, just three seasons after Johnson joined the organization. The Los Angeles Dodgers secured their first World Series title in 32 years in 2020, and just two years later, Los Angeles FC captured the club's first-ever MLS Cup. His eSports franchise Team Liquid has also secured multiple championships across games, including League of Legends and Dota 2.

The Spirit will host an event with club community partner DC SCORES at Ida B. Wells Middle School on Friday, September 6 to introduce Johnson. He will also be in attendance and introduced at this weekend's Washington Spirit home match against Portland Thorns FC at Audi Field at 12:30 p.m. EDT to kick off this new chapter in the club's history.

