Gotham FC to Host Women's Empowerment Night Presented by CarMax on September 8

September 5, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HARRISON, NJ - NJ/NY Gotham FC today announced that the club will host Women's Empowerment Night presented by CarMax on Sunday, September 8 for the Gotham FC vs. the Houston Dash match at Red Bull Arena. As Gotham FC's Jersey-Front and Marquee Partner, CarMax, the nation's largest retailer of used cars, continues to demonstrate its commitment to championing and elevating women's sports and athletes, on and off the pitch.

At the Gotham FC Fan Fest before the game, fans will be able to create custom-made merchandise at the CarMax Customization Station. Fans will be able to choose from select designs to create their own customized Gotham FC merchandise.

CarMax is also teaming up with New Jersey local business Little Words Project for the second year in a row. Little Words Project will have three unique phrase bracelets celebrating women's empowerment to give away to fans, while supplies last.

During Gotham FC's Women's Empowerment Night, CarMax will continue its work to make women's sports games more accessible with the CarMax Parking Program. To help alleviate game day costs, 400 free parking passes for the game will be offered to fans through Gotham FC's email list on a first come-first served basis. A total of 1,800 free parking passes will be distributed throughout the season. Additionally, through the CarMax Kids Program, 100 seats at the game will be made available to children from underserved communities and their families/chaperones, giving them the opportunity to attend the game for free. The CarMax Kids Program will distribute roughly 900 tickets throughout the season. This program is facilitated through various area non-profits.

On-field pregame festivities will feature Ari Chambers lighting the Gotham FC Torch.

The match will feature an exciting fan giveaway and a special post-game ceremony to honor Gotham FC's Sinead Farrelly's incredible career and contributions to the sport. Farrelly, whose legacy in women's soccer has inspired many on and off the pitch, announced her retirement in June.

Tickets are available at GothamFC.com/Tickets. For more information, visit GothamFC.com.

