Alex Morgan Announces Retirement from Professional Soccer Following Sunday's Match

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC and U.S. Women's National Team icon Alex Morgan has announced today her decision to retire from professional soccer. Morgan, widely recognized as one of the greatest players in the history of the sport, will close her remarkable career this Sunday, Sept. 8, at Snapdragon Stadium with San Diego Wave.

"I'm retiring. I have so much clarity about this decision," said Alex Morgan in her retirement video. "It has been a long time coming, and this decision wasn't easy, but at the beginning of 2024, I felt in my heart and soul that this was the last season that I would play soccer. The impact we have on the next generation is irreversible, and I am proud of the hand I had in making that happen, pushing the game forward, and leaving it in a place that I am so happy and proud of."

Morgan, 35, has had an illustrious 13-and-a-half year career that saw her feature in the top divisions in the United States and Europe, as well as become an icon of the United States Women's National Team, amassing over 200 goals and 88 assists across 337 appearances. Morgan will close her legendary career with San Diego as the all-time goals (28) and assist leader (11). Internationally, Morgan ranks in the top 10 in U.S. Women's National Team history for goals, assists and multi-goal games.

The forward's extensive list of career accolades also consists of a number of individual recognitions being named U.S. Soccer Female Athlete of the Year twice (2012, 2018), FIFA FIFPRO Women's World 11 selection (2016, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2022) and CONCACAF Player of the Year four times (2013, 2016, 2017, 2018). Morgan also captured an NWSL Championship, NWSL Shield, NWSL Challenge Cup and Champions League, among others.

On the international stage, Morgan has starred for the U.S. Women's National Team since 2010. The forward made 224 appearances for the USWNT and scored 123 goals across all competitions, the fifth-most of any player in the country's history. She appeared in matches at four editions of the FIFA Women's World Cup, including capturing the titles in 2015 and 2019, while also becoming a gold medalist (2012) and a bronze medalist (2020) on the Olympic stage. Following a 2012 season that she finished with 28 goals and 21 assists, Morgan joined Mia Hamm as the only American woman to score 20 goals and provide 20 assists in the same calendar year. In 2019, the two-time World Cup champion won the Silver Boot at the 2019 World Cup, scoring six goals and three assists.

At the club level, Morgan signed for San Diego Wave on July 24, 2022 before going on to make 50 appearances and tallying 23 goals and 9 assists in NWSL action. She led the team in scoring in 2022 with 16 goals, earning NWSL Golden Boot in the club's inaugural season. The Wave captain led San Diego to unprecedented success, as the club became the first expansion team in league history to make the playoffs in its inaugural season. The club followed that by lifting their first trophy - the 2023 NWSL Shield - in San Diego's second season of play.

Before joining San Diego Wave, the American star forward featured for Orlando Pride across multiple stints, first joining the expansion side in October 2015. During her time with Orlando, Morgan scored 23 goals in 66 appearances (64 starts). In 2017, she briefly played for Olympique Lyonnais, where she helped lead the team to the UEFA Women's Champions League and the French Cup.

Morgan was one of the league's original allocated players in 2013, moving to the Portland Thorns where she led the team in scoring and helped the side secure the inaugural NWSL Championship. She began her professional career as the number one overall pick in the 2011 WPS Draft by the Western New York Flash, where the club captured the WPS Championship.

Morgan's influence extends beyond her playing career through her philanthropic efforts, including the launch of the Alex Morgan Foundation in 2023, which focuses on supporting and empowering young girls in sports. The foundation's work is deeply rooted to Morgan's long-standing advocacy for gender equality, inspired by her own experience as a professional athlete and mother. Morgan has also been a co-founder of Togethxr, a media platform that amplifies the stories of women in sports and beyond.

Morgan announced on Thursday morning that she is pregnant with her second child with husband Servando Carrasco. The couple welcomed their first child, Charlie, in May 2020.

San Diego Wave FC will celebrate Alex Morgan's storied career during the club's final home match on Sunday, November 3 at Snapdragon Stadium.

