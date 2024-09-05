Houston Dash and Chevron Announce Free Soccer Clinics as Part of Goals for Girls Program

September 5, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HOUSTON - The Houston Dash and Chevron announced the Goals for Girls program, which includes free soccer clinics at four BakerRipley facilities this fall. The free soccer clinics are open to girls between 6-14 years old and parents can register HERE.

Chevron is the first Community Champion partner, an element of their recently signed extension to expand its community partnership with the Dash. The new agreement launched the Goals for Girls Program in partnership with Dynamo and Dash Charities. Additional clinics and programing will be announced following the opening of a new mini-pitch at Freed Park later this year.

Each BakerRipley campus participating in the program will host a six-week clinic that will give each participant a free t-shirt, soccer ball and additional equipment courtesy of Chevron. The first clinic will begin on Wednesday, Sept. 4 at BakerRipley East Aldine. The clinic at BakerRipley Ripley House begins on Sept. 6 and ends on Oct. 18.

Families in southwest Houston can register for the clinics at BakerRipley Gulfton that begin on Sept. 9 and end on Oct. 14. The final clinic is scheduled from Oct. 21 through Nov. 25 at BakerRipley Pasadena.

A full list of clinics is available below.

DATE LOCATION ADDRESS

Wednesday, Sept. 4-Wednesday, Oct. 9 BakerRipley East Aldine Campus 3000 Aldine Mail Rte Rd, Houston, Texas 77039

Friday, Sept. 6-Friday, Oct. 18 BakerRipley Ripley House 4410 Navigation Blvd, Houston, Texas 77011

Monday, Sept. 9-Monday, Oct. 14 BakerRipley Gulfton Sharpstown Campus 6500 Rookin St, Houston, Texas 77074

Monday Oct. 21-Monday, Nov. 25 BakerRipley Pasadena Campus 720 Fairmont Pkwy, Pasadena, Texas 77504

