Houston Dash and Chevron Announce Free Soccer Clinics as Part of Goals for Girls Program
September 5, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Houston Dash News Release
HOUSTON - The Houston Dash and Chevron announced the Goals for Girls program, which includes free soccer clinics at four BakerRipley facilities this fall. The free soccer clinics are open to girls between 6-14 years old and parents can register HERE.
Chevron is the first Community Champion partner, an element of their recently signed extension to expand its community partnership with the Dash. The new agreement launched the Goals for Girls Program in partnership with Dynamo and Dash Charities. Additional clinics and programing will be announced following the opening of a new mini-pitch at Freed Park later this year.
Each BakerRipley campus participating in the program will host a six-week clinic that will give each participant a free t-shirt, soccer ball and additional equipment courtesy of Chevron. The first clinic will begin on Wednesday, Sept. 4 at BakerRipley East Aldine. The clinic at BakerRipley Ripley House begins on Sept. 6 and ends on Oct. 18.
Families in southwest Houston can register for the clinics at BakerRipley Gulfton that begin on Sept. 9 and end on Oct. 14. The final clinic is scheduled from Oct. 21 through Nov. 25 at BakerRipley Pasadena.
A full list of clinics is available below.
DATE LOCATION ADDRESS
Wednesday, Sept. 4-Wednesday, Oct. 9 BakerRipley East Aldine Campus 3000 Aldine Mail Rte Rd, Houston, Texas 77039
Friday, Sept. 6-Friday, Oct. 18 BakerRipley Ripley House 4410 Navigation Blvd, Houston, Texas 77011
Monday, Sept. 9-Monday, Oct. 14 BakerRipley Gulfton Sharpstown Campus 6500 Rookin St, Houston, Texas 77074
Monday Oct. 21-Monday, Nov. 25 BakerRipley Pasadena Campus 720 Fairmont Pkwy, Pasadena, Texas 77504
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 5, 2024
- Gotham FC to Host Women's Empowerment Night Presented by CarMax on September 8 - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Orlando Pride Loans Forward Amanda Allen to Lexington Sporting Club - Orlando Pride
- Angel City Football Club Signs Forward Jun Endo to a New Contract - Angel City FC
- Houston Dash and Forward Cece Kizer Mutually Agree to Contract Termination - Houston Dash
- Houston Dash and Chevron Announce Free Soccer Clinics as Part of Goals for Girls Program - Houston Dash
- URFC Parts Ways with Defender Addisyn Merrick - Utah Royals FC
- Portland Thorns FC Loan Goalkeeper Lauren Kozal to Tampa Bay Sun FC - Portland Thorns FC
- Seattle Reign FC Forward Jordyn Huitema Signs Contract Extension - Seattle Reign FC
- Alex Morgan Announces Retirement from Professional Soccer Following Sunday's Match - San Diego Wave FC
- Chicago Red Stars Add Nellaspec.com as Jersey Partner - Chicago Red Stars
- Washington Spirit Welcomes Icon Earvin "Magic" Johnson as Newest Member of Investor Group - Washington Spirit
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Houston Dash Stories
- Houston Dash and Forward Cece Kizer Mutually Agree to Contract Termination
- Houston Dash and Chevron Announce Free Soccer Clinics as Part of Goals for Girls Program
- Houston Dash Sign Katy-Native Bárbara Olivieri to Two-Year Contract Extension
- Jane Campbell Named Houston Dash Nominee for 2024 Lauren Holiday Impact Award, Presented by Nationwide
- Houston Dash Fall at Home to Utah Royals FC