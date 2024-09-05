Seattle Reign FC Forward Jordyn Huitema Signs Contract Extension

September 5, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SEATTLE, WA. - Seattle Reign FC forward Jordyn Huitema signed a new contract that will keep the forward in Seattle through the 2026 season, with a mutual option for 2027, the club announced today. Prior to signing this extension, Huitema was set to become a free agent following the 2024 season.

"Jordyn extending with the club is wonderful news and we are committed to investing in her development so that she achieves both for club and country at an elite level," said Seattle Reign FC General Manager Lesle Gallimore. "Jordyn is young in her career, and her ceiling is high and in ways untapped. We know Jordyn is committed to doing what it takes to become one of the premier goal-scorers in the NWSL and to lead Seattle Reign FC to championships."

Huitema is in her third season with the Reign and has since registered 38 starts in 49 appearances across all NWSL competitions. Since signing with the Reign from Paris Saint-Germain in 2022, Huitema has helped Seattle appear in the 2023 NWSL Championship and win the 2022 NWSL Shield.

"Ever since I first signed with the team, this city has felt like home," Huitema said. "We have some of the most passionate and supportive fans in Seattle. It's truly an honor to play for the Reign and represent all of you. I'm excited to continue contributing towards this club's future success as much as possible."

In regular season play, the forward has tallied nine goals and three assists in 41 games played. The 23-year-old has two goals and one assist this season, with her two goals coming as a first-half brace on the road against Kansas City, which made her the youngest player in club history to record a brace. The forward currently ranks second in goals and third in shots for the Reign in 2024.

Internationally, the Chilliwack native has represented Canada on the world's biggest stages, including the FIFA Women's World Cup and Olympics. Since making her debut at 15 years old with the CANWNT, Huitema has earned 85 caps and 35 starts for her country. Most recently, Huitema helped Canada advance out of the group stage after winning all three games at the Paris Olympics. In 2021, she won an Olympic gold medal during her Olympic debut at the Tokyo Olympics. At the ages of 18 and 22, Huitema represented Canada at the FIFA Women's World Cup (2019 and 2023). The forward made her debut with the Canadian youth program in 2014 at just 13 years old.

"Jordyn Is still very early in her career, but she is already a true professional with invaluable experience that has helped us as a club on and off the field," said Seattle Reign FC Head Coach Laura Harvey. "She fits very well into our style of play and knows how to make an impact in the game. Jordyn has a bright future in this sport and league. We're happy to have her on our side."

