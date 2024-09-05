Shaelan Murison Re-Signs with URFC as National Team Replacement Player

September 5, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah (Thursday, September 5) - Utah Royals FC announced today the signing of Shaelan Murison as a National Team Replacement Player. Murison joins the Royals for the second time this summer joining the squad to replace rookie Ally Sentnor who is at the U20 World Cup in Columbia.

In her time with the organization during the NWSL x Liga MXF Summer Cup, Murison played two games with a total of 22 minutes on the pitch as well as providing an assist to Brecken Mozingo in the 95th minute of the Royals game against Tijuana.

Shaelan Murison played her college soccer at UC Santa Barbara, north of her hometown in Santa Clara. While in Santa Barbara, she played 75 matches while scoring 34 goals and recording 16 assists from 2016 to 2020. From 2021-2022 she played in Iceland for Thróttur Reykjavík FC, making eight appearances and scoring three goals. More recently, she took the pitch for Oakland Soul SC, appearing in 11 matches and scoring eight goals. She was named to the USL W League Team of the Month in June.

The Royals' next match is against Kansas City Current on the road with kickoff set for 5:30 p.m. MT with broadcast available on ION tv. URFC then returns home on Saturday September 14 to host San Diego Wave at 8:00 p.m. MT.

