Houston Dash and Forward Cece Kizer Mutually Agree to Contract Termination
September 5, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Houston Dash News Release
HOUSTON - The Houston Dash today announced the team and forward Cece Kizer have agreed to a mutual termination of her contract.
Kizer joined the team earlier this year following a trade with the Kansas City Current. She appeared in seven games for the Dash across all competitions. This was Kizer's second stint with the team after being drafted by the Dash in the 2019 NWSL Draft.
