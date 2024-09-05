Chicago Red Stars Add Nellaspec.com as Jersey Partner

CHICAGO - The Chicago Red Stars have partnered with Nellaspec.com, an innovator in women's health products, to become the club's newest jersey partner, the club announced today. Beginning today, Nellaspec.com's addition to the team's jersey marks the first time in club history that the Red Stars have sold all available spaces on the team's kit.

"Nellaspec.com's work in the women's health space is incredibly important, and as a women's professional soccer club, we felt it important to use our platform to help amplify their work," said Sara Arnold, Red Stars vice president of corporate partnerships. "Partnering with Nellaspec.com to sell out our jersey for the first time in club history is further evidence to the positive momentum brought on by the leadership of Laura Ricketts and the new ownership group, as well as the hard work of our players and associates in showing the value of our club."

"Women athletes are smashing past long-held boundaries in women's sports- and sports in general- modernizing the game and commanding the world's attention. I loved the recent stat that if the U.S. women Olympic athletes were their own country, they'd come in third in the world in overall medal count. At Nella, as gamechangers in modernizing women's health, we're thrilled to partner with the Chicago Red Stars as leaders and trailblazers in this essential work," said Fahti Khosrowshahi, founder of Nella.

On September 8, during the Red Stars' Welcome Home Match celebrating the team's Olympians, Nellaspec.com will giveaway branded socks for the first XXXX fans to enter the stadium. Additionally, Nellaspec.com will have a presence in the Red Stars Fan Zone at SeatGeek Stadium before the match to educate interested fans on their products and services. Tickets are available now at chicagoredstars.com/tickets.

The Red Stars and Nellaspec.com will also partner to host a game changers panel discussion with Nella founder, Fahti Khosrowshahi, Brooke Shields, Red Stars forward, Mallory Swanson, and moderated by Erin Andrews.

