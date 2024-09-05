URFC Parts Ways with Defender Addisyn Merrick

September 5, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC announced that the club and defender Addisyn Merrick have mutually agreed to part ways, so that Merrick can pursue an opportunity with Carolina Ascent FC of the USL Super League.

"We want to thank Addisyn for her dedication to our club and for embracing our community. She has been a great teammate and contributor to our squad in many different ways." said Sporting Director Kelly Cousins. "We want to support our players in their goals and ambitions as a player and with this we wish Addisyn success going forward as she pursues this new opportunity."

Merrick, 26, departs from URFC midway through the 2024 Return of Royalty campaign. The American outside back appeared in seven matches across all competitions including one start against her former club Kansas City Current on May 25, 2024. Merrick logged 173 minutes during her time in Utah.

Drafted 28th overall in the 2020 NWSL Draft to North Carolina Courage, Merrick started immediately for the Courage making her professional debut in the 2020 Challenge cup. In the next season Merrick was selected by Racing Louisville FC in the 2020 NWSL Expansion Draft but her season was cut short due to an ankle injury. Merrick was traded to Kansas City Current in 2022. During the 2023 season, Merrick appeared in 15 matches and made seven starts before signing with URFC as a free agent prior to the 2024 season.

Utah Royals FC wishes Addisyn the best of luck in all of her future endeavors.

