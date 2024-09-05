Portland Thorns FC Loan Goalkeeper Lauren Kozal to Tampa Bay Sun FC

September 5, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Thorns FC have loaned goalkeeper Lauren Kozal to Tampa Bay Sun FC in the USL Super League for the remainder of the National Women's Soccer League season. Portland reserves the right to terminate the loan agreement at any time.

Kozal joined the Thorns as the 32nd overall pick in the 2023 NWSL Draft and made her professional debut earlier this year against Utah Royals FC in the 2024 NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup.

The Portland Thorns return to regular season play against Washington Spirit on Saturday, September 7 with kickoff from Audi Field set for 9:30 a.m. PT.

