Portland Thorns FC Loan Goalkeeper Lauren Kozal to Tampa Bay Sun FC
September 5, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Portland Thorns FC News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Thorns FC have loaned goalkeeper Lauren Kozal to Tampa Bay Sun FC in the USL Super League for the remainder of the National Women's Soccer League season. Portland reserves the right to terminate the loan agreement at any time.
Kozal joined the Thorns as the 32nd overall pick in the 2023 NWSL Draft and made her professional debut earlier this year against Utah Royals FC in the 2024 NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup.
The Portland Thorns return to regular season play against Washington Spirit on Saturday, September 7 with kickoff from Audi Field set for 9:30 a.m. PT.
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 5, 2024
- Gotham FC to Host Women's Empowerment Night Presented by CarMax on September 8 - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Orlando Pride Loans Forward Amanda Allen to Lexington Sporting Club - Orlando Pride
- Angel City Football Club Signs Forward Jun Endo to a New Contract - Angel City FC
- Houston Dash and Forward Cece Kizer Mutually Agree to Contract Termination - Houston Dash
- Houston Dash and Chevron Announce Free Soccer Clinics as Part of Goals for Girls Program - Houston Dash
- URFC Parts Ways with Defender Addisyn Merrick - Utah Royals FC
- Portland Thorns FC Loan Goalkeeper Lauren Kozal to Tampa Bay Sun FC - Portland Thorns FC
- Seattle Reign FC Forward Jordyn Huitema Signs Contract Extension - Seattle Reign FC
- Alex Morgan Announces Retirement from Professional Soccer Following Sunday's Match - San Diego Wave FC
- Chicago Red Stars Add Nellaspec.com as Jersey Partner - Chicago Red Stars
- Washington Spirit Welcomes Icon Earvin "Magic" Johnson as Newest Member of Investor Group - Washington Spirit
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Portland Thorns FC Stories
- Portland Thorns FC Loan Goalkeeper Lauren Kozal to Tampa Bay Sun FC
- Portland Thorns FC Acquire Midfielder Sophie Hirst
- Portland Thorns FC Transfer Forward Ana Dias to Tigres UANL
- Portland Thorns FC Acquire Forward Reilyn Turner
- Portland Thorns FC Acquire Forward Alexa Spaanstra