Angel City Football Club Signs Forward Jun Endo to a New Contract

September 5, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

LOS ANGELES - Today, Angel City Football Club (ACFC) announced that forward Jun Endo has agreed to a new contract beginning in 2025 and running through 2027 following the completion of her one-year option at the end of the 2024 season.

"I am so happy to be staying at Angel City," stated Endo. "As I rehab my injury, I'm motivated by knowing I will play again for the amazing fans at BMO Stadium. I still look forward to game days, even when I can't be on the pitch. Now that I am staying with the club, I dream of the day I get to play for the fans and I can't wait to be on the pitch with my teammates. The cheers and love will get me there. It will take a little longer, but the pink hair is coming back! Thank you all for the support and I can't wait to play for you all again."

"We're so excited that Jun has decided to continue her professional journey with Angel City," stated ACFC General Manager Angela Hucles Mangano. "Her commitment and dedication to this club along with what she contributes on the field are how we continue in the direction of achieving our sporting goals."

Endo, who has been out this season with a season-ending ACL injury, has been with the club since its 2022 inaugural season, appearing in 47 matches in all competitions, scoring four goals while earning six assists. In the club's first-ever match on April 29, 2022 against the North Carolina Courage, Endo scored the second regular-season goal in club history in the 13th minute to help ACFC win their first NWSL match as an expansion team.

Since 2018, Endo has played for the Japan Women's National Team, where she currently has 44 caps and five goals. In the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, Endo recorded one goal and two assists, helping them reach the quarterfinals- the top performance by any ACFC player in the tournament. She also appeared in six matches in the 2018 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, earning two goals and five assists, and scored three goals in four caps in the 2016 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.

