Orlando Pride Loans Forward Amanda Allen to Lexington Sporting Club

September 5, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Pride has loaned forward Amanda Allen to USL Super League side Lexington SC for the duration of the USL Super League 2024-25 season, with the right to recall, it was announced today.

"Amanda has shown her potential and maturity during her time here in Orlando and we're happy to find an opportunity for her to get more minutes on the field," VP of Soccer Operations and Sporting Director Haley Carter said. "Amanda has played an important role so far this season and we are happy to be able to give her the opportunity to compete in Lexington. We look forward to watching her play and will continue support her from afar during this loan spell."

In 2024, Allen appeared in eight matches for the Pride and earned her first professional assist in the Pride's season opener at Louisville. Her assist came in the 86th minute of the match and helped level a game that saw the Pride battle back from a 2-0 deficit with 10 players.

Last year, Allen became the Pride's youngest ever signing and debutant, making her first NWSL appearance on May 6, 2023, against Racing Louisville at 18 years, two months and 15 days.

TRANSACTION: Orlando Pride loans forward Amanda Allen to USL Super League's Lexington SC through the USL Super League 2024-25 season.

