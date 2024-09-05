Gotham FC Defeats Liga Deportiva Alajuelense 4-0 in Opening Concacaf W Champions Cup Match

September 5, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

ALAJUELA, COSTA RICA - NJ/NY Gotham FC opened with a 4-0 win in the club's first match of the Concacaf W Champions Cup. Four different players scored in tonight's win, including Esther, Jenna Nighswonger, Delanie Sheehan, and Katie Stengel.

It took just three minutes for Gotham FC to take the lead. Positioned at the top of the box, Gotham FC forward Esther drove the ball top shelf beyond the keeper's reach, making it 1-0.

In the 24th minute, Gotham FC nearly struck again. On a set piece free kick delivered by defender Bruninha, she connected with defender Emily Sonnett who got a head on it towards goal, but narrowly missed hitting off the post.

Gotham FC was awarded a penalty kick after Stengel was brought to the ground in the box. Stengel lined up for the shot and converted, doubling the lead in the 31st minute.

Moments before the halftime whistle, Nighswonger made the score 3-0. On a free kick outside the 18-yard box, Nighswonger delivered a shot to the far side crossbar and snuck it past the keeper for the goal.

In an offensively powered first half, Gotham FC paced Alajuelense in shots (6-0), ball possession (64%-36%), and completed passes (215-92).

In the 53rd minute, Stengel passed the ball across the box through deflections, but the ball landed right to the feet of Sheehan who drilled the ball to the back of the net to bring the score 4-0.

After four minutes of stoppage time, Gotham FC secured the victory 4-0.

With the win, Gotham FC is tied with Tigres UANL for the top of the group. Their next Concacaf W Champions Cup match will be Thursday, Sept. 19 at Red Bull Arena against Monterrey.

Gotham FC will return to NWSL Regular Season action on Sunday, Sept. 8 at Red Bull Arena. Fans can tune in at 1:00 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

MATCH SUMMARY

Gotham FC vs. Liga Deportiva Alajuelense

September 5, 2024 - Alejandro Morera Soto

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Liga Deportiva Alajuelense 0 0 0

Gotham FC 3 1 4

Scoring Summary:

GFC: Esther (9'), Katie Stengel (31'), Jenna Nighswonger (45'), Delanie Sheehan (54')

Misconduct Summary:

LDA: YC: Emilie Velenciano

GFC: YC, RC: Yazmeen Ryan

Lineups:

LDA: Noelia Bermúdez, Gabriella Cuevas, Marilenis Oporta, Keylin Gómez, María Paula Coto, Emilie Valenciano, Stephannie Blanco, Viviana Chinchilla, Katheryn Arroyo, Sofía Varela, Kenia Rangel

GFC: Cassie Miller, Mandy Freeman, Nealy Martin (Kelley O'Hara 78'), Emily Sonnett, Jenna Nighswonger (Yazmeen Ryan 46'), Taryn Torres, Mccall Zerboni, Delanie Sheehan (Crystal Dunn 60'), Bruninha (Rose Lavelle 60'), Esther González (Jessica Silva 78'), Katie Stengel

