Gotham FC Defeats Liga Deportiva Alajuelense 4-0 in Opening Concacaf W Champions Cup Match
September 5, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release
ALAJUELA, COSTA RICA - NJ/NY Gotham FC opened with a 4-0 win in the club's first match of the Concacaf W Champions Cup. Four different players scored in tonight's win, including Esther, Jenna Nighswonger, Delanie Sheehan, and Katie Stengel.
It took just three minutes for Gotham FC to take the lead. Positioned at the top of the box, Gotham FC forward Esther drove the ball top shelf beyond the keeper's reach, making it 1-0.
In the 24th minute, Gotham FC nearly struck again. On a set piece free kick delivered by defender Bruninha, she connected with defender Emily Sonnett who got a head on it towards goal, but narrowly missed hitting off the post.
Gotham FC was awarded a penalty kick after Stengel was brought to the ground in the box. Stengel lined up for the shot and converted, doubling the lead in the 31st minute.
Moments before the halftime whistle, Nighswonger made the score 3-0. On a free kick outside the 18-yard box, Nighswonger delivered a shot to the far side crossbar and snuck it past the keeper for the goal.
In an offensively powered first half, Gotham FC paced Alajuelense in shots (6-0), ball possession (64%-36%), and completed passes (215-92).
In the 53rd minute, Stengel passed the ball across the box through deflections, but the ball landed right to the feet of Sheehan who drilled the ball to the back of the net to bring the score 4-0.
After four minutes of stoppage time, Gotham FC secured the victory 4-0.
With the win, Gotham FC is tied with Tigres UANL for the top of the group. Their next Concacaf W Champions Cup match will be Thursday, Sept. 19 at Red Bull Arena against Monterrey.
Gotham FC will return to NWSL Regular Season action on Sunday, Sept. 8 at Red Bull Arena. Fans can tune in at 1:00 p.m. ET on ESPN2.
MATCH SUMMARY
Gotham FC vs. Liga Deportiva Alajuelense
September 5, 2024 - Alejandro Morera Soto
Goals by Half 1 2 F
Liga Deportiva Alajuelense 0 0 0
Gotham FC 3 1 4
Scoring Summary:
GFC: Esther (9'), Katie Stengel (31'), Jenna Nighswonger (45'), Delanie Sheehan (54')
Misconduct Summary:
LDA: YC: Emilie Velenciano
GFC: YC, RC: Yazmeen Ryan
Lineups:
LDA: Noelia Bermúdez, Gabriella Cuevas, Marilenis Oporta, Keylin Gómez, María Paula Coto, Emilie Valenciano, Stephannie Blanco, Viviana Chinchilla, Katheryn Arroyo, Sofía Varela, Kenia Rangel
GFC: Cassie Miller, Mandy Freeman, Nealy Martin (Kelley O'Hara 78'), Emily Sonnett, Jenna Nighswonger (Yazmeen Ryan 46'), Taryn Torres, Mccall Zerboni, Delanie Sheehan (Crystal Dunn 60'), Bruninha (Rose Lavelle 60'), Esther González (Jessica Silva 78'), Katie Stengel
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 5, 2024
- Gotham FC Defeats Liga Deportiva Alajuelense 4-0 in Opening Concacaf W Champions Cup Match - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Shaelan Murison Re-Signs with URFC as National Team Replacement Player - Utah Royals FC
- Angel City Football Club's Match Preview and Game Notes Ahead of Home Match Against Seattle Reign FC - Angel City FC
- Shaelan Murison Re-Signs with URFC as National Team Replacement Player - Utah Royals FC
- Gotham FC to Host Women's Empowerment Night Presented by CarMax on September 8 - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Orlando Pride Loans Forward Amanda Allen to Lexington Sporting Club - Orlando Pride
- Angel City Football Club Signs Forward Jun Endo to a New Contract - Angel City FC
- Houston Dash and Forward Cece Kizer Mutually Agree to Contract Termination - Houston Dash
- Houston Dash and Chevron Announce Free Soccer Clinics as Part of Goals for Girls Program - Houston Dash
- URFC Parts Ways with Defender Addisyn Merrick - Utah Royals FC
- Portland Thorns FC Loan Goalkeeper Lauren Kozal to Tampa Bay Sun FC - Portland Thorns FC
- Seattle Reign FC Forward Jordyn Huitema Signs Contract Extension - Seattle Reign FC
- Alex Morgan Announces Retirement from Professional Soccer Following Sunday's Match - San Diego Wave FC
- Chicago Red Stars Add Nellaspec.com as Jersey Partner - Chicago Red Stars
- Washington Spirit Welcomes Icon Earvin "Magic" Johnson as Newest Member of Investor Group - Washington Spirit
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent NJ/NY Gotham FC Stories
- Gotham FC Defeats Liga Deportiva Alajuelense 4-0 in Opening Concacaf W Champions Cup Match
- Gotham FC to Host Women's Empowerment Night Presented by CarMax on September 8
- Gotham FC to Honor USWNT & NWSL Superstar Kelley O'Hara with Dedicated Sendoff Match on Sunday, October 20
- Gotham FC Falls to the Orlando Pride 2-0
- Gotham FC Returns to NWSL Regular Season Action with 2-0 Victory over Portland Thorns