AF1 Announces Expansion Team in Wilkes-Barre for 2025

Arena Football One is excited to announce another expansion team for the 2025 AF1 season. Wilkes-Barre will be home to the second expansion team for the 2025 Arena Football Season.

Led by Team Owner Matthew Rowland, the Wilkes-Barre team will bring professional sports back to Northeastern Pennsylvania. Rowland has extensive experience as an innovative boxing promoter and has several large boxing cards to his credit. As a graduate of Misericordia University in Dallas, PA, Rowland has roots in Northeastern Pennsylvania and is working to establish deep roots for the team with community partners.

Commissioner Jeff Fisher said, "With experienced and innovative ownership leading Wilkes-Barre, we are excited to welcome Matt and his highly professional organization to AF1. They are thoroughly prepared for the biggest stage, and we are excited and impressed by what they are bringing to the table. As we strengthen our league, we are excited to have teams like Wilkes-Barre in the fold."

Team Owner Matt Rowland said, "I am humbled and honored to bring Arena Football back to Wilkes-Barre and Northeastern Pennsylvania. I want to thank AF1 and in particular Jared Widman, Jerry Kurz, and Jeff Fisher for believing in me and in this market."

Wilkes-Barre will have many announcements in the coming days, including a head coach announcement and a contest for fans to vote on their team name. "Even though I am leading the ownership group, the team belongs to the people of Northeastern Pennsylvania," said Rowland. "As you can see, there is no team name. This team belongs to the community and the fans will vote on our name."

As Arena Football One prepares and expands for the 2025 season, all established and expansion teams diligently work to provide unique and exciting fan experiences. With knowledgeable executives at the team level, Wilkes-Barre represents AF1's commitment to professionalism.

Exciting things are happening at the league and team levels, and more expansion and announcements will be coming in the days and weeks ahead.

