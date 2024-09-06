Kansas City Current Midfielder Debinha Signs New Two-Year Contract with Third Year Option

September 6, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current midfielder Debinha

KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current and Debinha have agreed on a new contract through the 2026 season with a mutual option for 2027.

"Deb is a player that everyone would love to have on the team.," said head coach Vlatko Andonovski. "She makes everyone around her better with her skill, her vision and her leadership. I am happy to know that she decided to stay in Kansas City and call it a home."

"I am so happy to stay in Kansas City," said Debinha. "The city has been so welcoming in every way. The fans, my teammates and the club have made me feel at home and I am proud to play for them."

Debinha was one of the most coveted players in the NWSL's first free agency period prior to the 2023 season. Despite offers from all over the world, the Brazilian midfielder chose to join the Current in January 2023. In her first six NWSL seasons with the North Carolina Courage she won two Challenge Cup MVP awards, three NWSL titles and was named the MVP of the 2019 NWSL Championship game.

Her name is written all over the NWSL's record book. She ranks in the top ten all time in regular season goals scored (45) and game winning goals (16), playoff goals (3). In addition, she holds the all-time records for most Challenge Cup goals (12) and NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup Goals (4).

She did not take long to make an impact in Kansas City. In her first season with the Current, she scored nine goals for the club, setting what was then a single season record for the team. Her ten goals rank fourth all-time for the Current.

Her 2023 accolades with Kansas City include three monthly NWSL Best XI awards (March/April, June, August), the 2023 NWSL Best XI and 2023 NWSL MVP finalist. Despite missing time due to an early season injury, she was a big part of the team's unbeaten run through the Summer Cup and Women's Cup this summer and was named to the NWSL's July 2024 Best XI team.

Internationally, she is widely regarded as one of the best players in the world. She has nearly 150 caps for Brazil, including the 2016 and 2021 Olympics, and the 2019 and 2023 FIFA World Cups. She was also an alternate for the 2012 Brazilian Olympic team. Her 61 international goals rank third all-time for her country.

Debinha and her Kansas City Current teammates return home this weekend to face the Utah Royals Saturday, Sept. 7 at CPKC Stadium.

