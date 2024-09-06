In an Unprecedented Moment for Women's Sports, Multiple NWSL Media Partners Led by CBS Sports to Simulcast Soccer Legend Alex Morgan's Final Game

September 6, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Wave and National Women's Soccer League today announced that NWSL legend Alex Morgan's final match of her career, featuring San Diego Wave FC against the North Carolina Courage, will be presented across the league's media partners. The game will air on CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, NWSL+, Prime Video, ESPN2 and locally on KUSI.

The decision to feature Morgan's final game across broadcast partners marks the first time a women's sporting event will be shown across multiple outlets simultaneously in the U.S. The Sunday evening game was initially slated to air on NWSL+ and Paramount+.

"Alex Morgan has had an immeasurable impact on both the NWSL and the global soccer community - and she has inspired generations of players and fans around the world," said NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman. "We are so grateful to CBS Sports for helping to elevate the league and for always being amazing partners and recognizing the pivotal moment to allow for this unprecedented broadcast to happen, as well as to Prime Video and ESPN for their partnership in celebrating a true sports legend. Our partners coming together to celebrate Alex is an event that speaks volumes about the power of sports and female athletes to unite fans everywhere. Alex couldn't be more deserving of this moment."

Morgan has played in the NWSL since the league's inception in 2013. In her 12 seasons, Morgan has 60 career goals across playing stints with the San Diego Wave, Orlando Pride, Portland Thorns. She was the 2022 NWSL Golden Boot winner with 15 goals and led Portland to the first-ever NWSL Championship in 2013. On the international stage, Morgan is a two-time World Cup Champion (2015, 2019) and an Olympic gold medalist, having competed for the U.S. senior national team since 2010.

Off the field, she's been a fierce champion for girls and women in sports, leading the fight for equal pay and advocating for safer sporting environments. This season is the first under the NWSL's new media rights deal that runs to 2027. Last year, the league announced a landmark four-year domestic rights deal with CBS Sports, ESPN, Prime Video and Scripps, which includes 118 matches broadcast live across national windows. The $240M deal was the largest-ever media deal for a women's sports league when it was announced in 2023.

CBS Sports will host 30-minute pre- and post-match studio shows simulcasting on CBS Sports Network and Paramount+ with the Attacking Third crew, including analysts Lisa Carlin and Darian Jenkins and pitch side reporter Jenny Chiu. Studio coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET. Match coverage will be anchored by play-by-play announcer Maura Sheridan in the booth alongside analyst Jordan Angeli, with Jenny Chiu providing commentary from the pitch.

