NWSL Announces August Best XI of the Month, Presented by Amazon Prime

September 6, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) announced today the 11 players named to the Best XI of the Month, presented by Prime, for the month of August by the NWSL Media Association and the NWSL's on-air broadcast talent. Six teams are represented in the league's Top 11, with two members of the Orlando Pride in defenders Kerry Abello and Kylie Strom.

Abello finds herself in the Best XI of the Month for the second consecutive month, also receiving honors in July. In the last month, Abello recorded an assist in the Club's 1-1 draw over Racing Louisville during the 2024 Summer Cup on August 1. Playing 153 minutes this month, Abello helped her team extend its undefeated streak to 19 games dating back to October 15, 2023. She is also the only Pride field player to start in every regular season match this year.

Strom earned a spot on the Best XI after playing in two matches, playing the full 90 minutes and recording a combined passing accuracy of 91.4 percent in both matches. Strom also helped the Pride earn another clean sheet in a 1-0 victory when they returned to NWSL regular season play. The New York native has been a consistent staple in the backline of a Pride defense that leads the league in clean sheets and remains undefeated this 2024 campaign.

The Pride look to clinch a playoff spot with a win in their next match against the Chicago Red Stars. The match is set to kick off at 6 p.m. ET at SeatGeek Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 8. Orlando's next home game will be the following week on Friday, Sept. 13, against the Kansas City Current, an 8 p.m. ET match with tickets available at Orlando-Pride.com/tickets.

