Kansas City Current Return to CPKC Stadium for Home Clash against Utah Royals FC

September 6, 2024

KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current (10-3-5, 35pts., 3rd place) return to NWSL action at CPKC Stadium Saturday evening with a clash against Utah Royals FC (4-11-3, 15pts., 13th place). Saturday's match kicks off at 6:30 p.m. CT and will be broadcast nationally with JP Dellacamera and Jill Loyden on ION and simulcast on KMCI, 38 The Spot. Fans in Kansas City can listen to Dave Borchardt and Jake Yadrich call the Current's match on 90.9 The Bridge or on the KC Current app in English and Spanish.

Saturday's contest marks the Current's first NWSL home match in just over two months as the club looks to return to winning ways. Following a strong International Summer of Soccer, Kansas City has dropped its first two matches following the NWSL's Olympic Break. Last Sunday, the Current suffered a 2-1 defeat against the North Carolina Courage after the Courage scored the game-winning goal in the third minute of second-half stoppage time. Forward Temwa Chawinga opened the scoring in the 62nd minute with a historic goal that extended her NWSL-record scoring streak. Chawinga has now scored in seven consecutive NWSL matches, a feat that has never been matched in the league's decade-long history. Weather also dominated the story of the second half, as the second stanza of the match saw torrential downpours at WakeMed Soccer Park and a 92-minute weather delay. The delay came in the 80th minute, and Courage forward Brianna Pinto scored the game-winning goal 13 minutes after the match resumed.

Utah has won four consecutive matches across all competitions, including victories in its first two matches since the Olympic Break. A 16-minute scoring blitz led the Royals to a 3-1 road victory over the Houston Dash last Saturday. Midfielder Ana Tejada opened the scoring in the 44th minute, then fellow midfielder Claudia Zornoza doubled Utah's lead from the penalty spot in the 55th minute. Forward Paige Monaghan gave the Royals a commanding 3-0 lead with a goal in the 60th minute. Houston's lone goal of the match came in the 73rd minute. Utah has scored multiple goals in all four matches of its ongoing winning streak.

The Current won the first meeting between the sides back in May. Defender Elizabeth Ball notched the lone goal of the contest in a 1-0 Kansas City victory, becoming the 15th different goal scorer for the Current in 2024. The Current have since extended that NWSL record to 17 different goal scorers in league play.

HOME AGAIN, HOME AGAIN

Saturday will mark 63 days since the Current last took the field at CPKC Stadium for an NWSL regular season home match. The Current have played plenty of home matches since falling 2-1 against the Orlando Pride July 6 - four in the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup and two in The Women's Cup - but Saturday's contest comes at a crucial juncture in the regular season.

Kansas City has just four regular season home matches remaining at CPKC Stadium, but the venue has been a fortress thus far for the Current. Across all competitions, Kansas City has a 12-1-2 record at home in 2024. The Current have sold out all eight of its NWSL regular season home matches and will look to snap its three-match NWSL losing streak in front of an electric Kansas City home crowd.

Saturday will mark Utah's first-ever visit to CPKC Stadium, as the first matchup between the sides came in Utah May 25. Following Saturday's contest against the in-form Royals, the Current's next three regular season contests come against the first, second and fourth-place squads in the NWSL table.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Kansas City Current goalkeeper Almuth Schult -- The Current's new netminder, Schult signed with the Current during the summer transfer window Aug. 2. She made her club debut last weekend against the North Carolina Courage, recording three saves. Schult is one of the most decorated goalkeepers in German soccer history, having won eight DFB-Pokal der Frauen Championships and six Frauen Bundesliga championships at VFL Wolfsburg. Schult also led Germany to a Gold Medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics and has over a decade of experience with the German National Team.

Utah Royals defender Kate Del Fava -- Del Fava has been an integral piece of Utah's inaugural season, as she's played every minute of the Royals' 18 regular season matches thus far. Del Fava is one of just ten NWSL players to have played every minute of every league match. The former Kansas City Current player has 24 interceptions and recorded 18 interceptions so far this season. Additionally, Del Fava has scored a career-high two goals for the Royals, including the first goal of the Royals' new expansion era March 22 against the North Carolina Courage.

BEST OF THE BEST

The Kansas City Current were once again well-represented on the NWSL August Best XI, presented by Amazon Prime, which was announced Friday morning. Midfielder Debinha received the honor for the second time this season, and she was joined by fellow midfielder Lo'eau LaBonta. Friday's honor marked LaBonta's third consecutive selection to an NWSL monthly Bext XI. Chawinga rounded out the honorees, picking up the monthly honor for the third time this season.

Debinha scored twice and picked up an assist across league-recognized matches in August, including goals in consecutive matches during the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup. She helped seal the Current's 2-0 victory over the North Carolina Courage in the tournament semifinal Aug. 6 with a goal in the 78th minute.

LaBonta, meanwhile, played all 270 minutes for the Current in August. Her lone goal of the month opened the scoring in the Current's final group stage match of the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup against Tigres UANL.

Chawinga has continued one of the greatest regular seasons in league history as she inches closer to the NWSL single season scoring record of 18 goals. Chawinga has 14 goals, including two in August during the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup, and recently set an NWSL record by scoring in seven consecutive NWSL regular season matches (though that streak was technically extended in September).

DEBINHA: HERE TO STAY

The Current signed its midfield maestro to a contract extension on Thursday afternoon, securing Debinha's services through the 2026 season with a mutual option for 2027. The Brazilian was one of the most coveted players in the NWSL's first free agency period prior to the 2023 season but chose to join the Current in January 2023. In her first six NWSL seasons with the North Carolina Courage she won two Challenge Cup MVP awards, three NWSL titles and was named the MVP of the 2019 NWSL Championship game.

She did not take long to make an impact in Kansas City. In her first season with the Current, she scored nine goals for the club, setting what was then a single season record for the team. Her ten goals rank fourth all-time for the Current.

Her 2023 accolades with Kansas City include three monthly NWSL Best XI awards (March/April, June, August), the 2023 NWSL Best XI and 2023 NWSL MVP finalist. Despite missing time due to an early season injury, she was a big part of the team's unbeaten run through the Summer Cup and Women's Cup this summer and was named to the NWSL's July 2024 Best XI team.

VOTE FOR FRANCH

On Tuesday, the Current announced goalkeeper AD Franch as the club's nominee for the 2024 NWSL Lauren Holiday Community Impact Award, presented by Nationwide. Franch is one of 14 club-nominated players vying for the award, which honors individuals who have made a significant impact on their community. Franch and the other nominees are competing for a grand prize of $30,000, which will be designated to a charity of the nominee's choice.

Franch is partnering with WeCode KC, a community partner of the Current since the 2023 season. WeCode KC focuses on creating a more inclusive and equitable technology ecosystem, increasing access to technology education and industry recognized credentials for students living in the urban core. The Current will be honoring Franch's contributions to WeCode KC at its home match Sept. 28 against NJ/NY Gotham FC. During the festivities, Franch will receive a $5,000 donation from the NWSL and Nationwide that will go towards bolstering WeCode KC's efforts.

A fan vote will also be conducted among the 14 nominees throughout the month of October. The with the most fan votes at the end of October will receive $5,000 to donate to a charitable organization of their choice, as well as an additional $5,000 awarded to the nominee's community partner. The fan vote can be accessed through the NWSL's microsite for all 14 nominees. Fans will be able to vote once per day once voting goes live Oct. 1.

