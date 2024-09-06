Orlando Pride Signs Goalkeeper McKinley Crone to New Contract Through 2026
September 6, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Orlando Pride News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Pride and McKinley Crone have agreed to a new contract that will keep the goalkeeper in Orlando through the 2026 season, it was announced today.
"Mac has played an important role in our goalkeeping corps, continuing to push our group each day while investing in herself both on and off the pitch," Orlando Pride VP of Soccer Operations and Sporting Director Haley Carter said. "We are very excited for her to continue her career with us here in Orlando, where we can continue to support her development as a player. We believe she can become a competitive goalkeeper in this league, and we look forward to providing her with the resources and environment to reach her potential."
"To be staying here in Orlando, the place I grew up, means everything to me. Being given the chance to represent this city as well as this Club has been a huge honor, and I am so grateful for the opportunity to continue living out my dream," Crone said. "What we are building here is really special and I can't wait to continue to be a part of it for years to come. This Club and this city mean so much to me and I will do everything I can to help bring championships to the City Beautiful. Roll Pride!"
Crone has made one appearance during the 2024 season, getting the start against the North Carolina Courage during the Orlando Pride's NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup run. The University of Alabama product made five saves, giving up only one goal in the 1-1 draw on July 20, while also making two stops in the end-of-regulation shootout.
A native of Maitland, Fla., Crone first joined the Pride prior to the 2023 season as a National Team Replacement Player before returning to the Club during the following preseason as a non-roster invitee, later signing a contract through the 2024 season.
Crone holds the NCAA record in goalkeeping minutes (9,519) and set Alabama's single-season records in shutouts (10), single-season wins (23) and career wins (41). In her senior season, she earned SEC All-Tournament Team and United Soccer Coaches All-Region Third Team honors. Crone played the first two years of her collegiate career at the University of Oklahoma, starting in every match her freshman and sophomore year.
TRANSACTION: Orlando Pride signs goalkeeper McKinley Crone through the 2026 season.
