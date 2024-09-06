Utah Royals FC Visits Third Place Kansas City Current

September 6, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC (4-11-3, 15 pts) are on the road for a second consecutive week to take on Kansas City Current (10-3-5, 35 pts) on Saturday, September 7 at 5:30pm MT.

The Royals roll into this match on an all-season high, having not lost a game since July 19 to Seattle Reign FC. Having only won 2 out of 17 games in the first half of the season, Utah Royals FC have turned it around, winning its last four games across all competitions. The Royals' most recent match was a 3-1 victory over Houston Dash in which Ana Tejeda got her first goal of the season off a set piece opportunity. Recently acquired Spanish international Claudia Zornoza then put away URFC's first penalty kick of the season which fellow newcomer Canadian international Cloe Lacasse drew to make it 2-0. Paige Monaghan tallied her second goal of the season in as many games to lock down three points. Utah Royals FC now sit in 13th place, finally climbing out of 14th place for the first time since Matchweek 6.

Lacasse, Tanaka, and Zornoza have all brought depth and experience to a very young team which has shown to pay off with recent performances. The last meeting between Utah and Kansas, on May 25, ended in a 1-0 loss at home for Utah Royals FC. While the Royals defensive organization held firm, they conceded a second half goal which was ultimately the deciding factor in that close match. In this match, Utah will be looking to leverage the newly signed additions to create more scoring opportunities and win three straight league games for the first time this season.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

WATCH LIVE on ION with JP Dellacamera and Jill Loyden :: Utah Royals FC vs Kansas City Current | CPCK | 5:30 p.m. MT

OR

LISTEN via KSL Sports Radio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) starting at 5:30 p.m. MT

Kansas City Current enter this match with three straight regular season losses. Marking its first three losses of the season after going undefeated through the first 15 matches. The Current are looking to regain the top of the table, after dropping to third place with recent performances. Temwa Chawinga will look to break the NWSL record for consecutive games with a goal after tying the record last week, scoring in a 2-1 loss to North Carolina Courage.

Following Saturday night's match, the Royals return home to take on San Diego Wave FC on September 14. Kickoff is set for 8:00pm MT and tickets can be found at https://www.rsl.com/utahroyals/tickets/single.

