Bay FC Defender Abby Dahlkemper Named to NWSL Best XI of the Month for August

September 6, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Francisco - The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) today announced that Bay FC defender Abby Dahlkemper has been named to the NWSL Best XI of the Month, presented by Prime, for the month of August. Dahlkemper appeared in three matches (all starts) in August, tallying two goals during that span.

Dahlkemper appeared in two matches with San Diego Wave FC in August before arriving to Bay FC via trade. Dahlkemper started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in her final match with San Diego on Aug. 24 before the move. She also started and played 66 minutes in San Diego's final Summer Cup match against Angel City FC on Aug. 1, helping the Wave register a shutout in a 0-0 draw.

The Menlo Park, Calif. native, made her Bay FC debut on Aug. 30 against Portland Thorns FC, helping Bay FC earn a 3-1 road win. Dahlkemper scored just seven minutes into her club debut, marking the third time (Rachel Kundananji, Asisat Oshoala) a Bay FC player has scored in their first game for the club. It was her second consecutive match with a goal, which made her the fifth player (Carli Lloyd, Jodie Taylor, Sam Kerr, Sydney Leroux) in NWSL regular-season history to score goals in back-to-back appearances for different clubs. DAHLKEMPER GOAL

The NWSL Best XI of the Month, presented by Amazon Prime, is selected by the NWSL Media Association, a collection of writers that cover the league on a consistent basis, and the NWSL's on-air broadcast talent. Awards for the month of August are based off performances in both regular season and NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup matches.

