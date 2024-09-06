Kansas City Current Lands Three Players on NWSL's August Best XI of the Month, Presented by Amazon Prime

September 6, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current midfielder Lo'eau LaBonta

KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current have had at least three players named to the NWSL Best XI, presented by Amazon Prime, every month of the 2024 season so far. That streak remains intact as midfielders Lo'eau LaBonta and Debinha and forward Temwa Chawinga were all named to the August Best XI by the NWSL Media Association and the NWSL's on-air broadcast talent. Six teams were represented on the NWSL's list, with Kansas City's three players tied for the most.

Debinha, MF - Debinha earned her second Best XI award of the 2024 season with two goals and an assist in Summer Cup play, then added a game-winning goal in The Women's Cup Championship game against Atlético Madrid.

Lo'eau LaBonta, MF - LaBonta makes the Best XI roster for the third consecutive month in August. The Current's captain opened August with a goal against Tigres Femenil in the Summer Cup and added an assist in the Women's Cup. She also recorded 270 minutes throughout the month including five tackles won and four shots in Summer Cup play.

Temwa Chawinga, F - Chawinga, who currently leads the NWSL's Golden Boot race and is only four goals away from tying the NWSL's single-season scoring record, opened the month with a score just 1:43 seconds into the NWSL Summer Cup Semifinal against North Carolina. She added another goal against Washington to end the month.

Debinha, LaBonta and Chawinga return home this weekend to face the Utah Royals Saturday, Sept. 7 at CPKC Stadium. Limited single-match tickets for the 2024 regular season remain available for fans who want to experience a Current home match at CPKC Stadium. The best way to join the Current for the club's postseason push is through the Current Club, where fans can receive exclusive access and preferred pricing on single match tickets. More information can be found at www.kansascitycurrent.com/current-club.

