Houston Dash Sign Defender Natalie Jacobs to Four-Year Contract Extension

September 6, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - The Houston Dash and defender Natalie Jacobs have agreed to a new four-year contract that will commence on Jan. 1, 2025. Jacobs originally joined the team as a National Team Replacement Player in April 2022 and signed a two-year contract with the Dash later that winter.

"Natalie's leadership and growth over the last few years have been critical to establishing a new direction for the Houston Dash," Dash President, Jessica O'Neill said. "On the field, she is a warrior and one of the best defenders in the league. She also has a passion to serve others, and we have seen that through her work with MD Anderson plus Dynamo and Dash Charities. We are thrilled that she chose to remain in Houston as we look to elevate the team on and off the field."

Jacobs has been a key contributor to the Dash backline, playing in 55 games for the team across all competitions since April 2022. The defender won a starting role in her first campaign in Houston and helped the team qualify for their first appearance in the NWSL playoffs. Jacobs earned the start in that match against the Kansas City Current in front of a sold-out crowd at Shell Energy Stadium.

She also helped the team post eight clean sheets in a historic campaign for the Dash backline in 2023. Houston allowed 18 goals across 22 games, the third-lowest mark in league history. The 27-year-old has helped Houston earn five clean sheets this season and recently wore the captain's armband in Houston's 2-1 victory over Tigres UANL last month at Shell Energy Stadium in the NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup.

"This team, the city and the fans mean so much to me and I am grateful to re-sign with this organization. I love representing Houston and it means a lot to me that I will continue my journey here," Jacobs said. "I believe in this club and the plan leadership presented for the future. As a player, you want to contribute to something larger than yourself and I am excited to build something great with this team. I have complete faith and trust in the leadership of this team who played a key role as I made this decision. Jessica (O'Neill) and Erik (Ustruck) made me feel valued and supported when making this decision. Erik's accomplishments with other teams gives me a lot of confidence in the future of this team and I'm thankful to have the opportunity to be a part of that."

Jacobs continued, "To the fans, you have stuck by us through all the ups and downs and I'm so thankful for your support. To my teammates, you are a huge reason why I made this decision and this place is special because of you. I'm thankful that I get to work alongside such great people every day. That includes our incredible staff, who care about the players and do everything they can to provide a fantastic environment for our team. I am truly excited to hold it down for four more years."

Prior to joining the Dash, Jacobs spent time in Spain's top division with Real Betis Féminas. Betis reached the quarterfinals of the Copa de la Reina tournament in the 2021/2022 campaign and Jacobs finished with 18 appearances for the club that campaign.

The defender was drafted No.13 overall by the Washington Spirit in the 2020 NWSL College Draft after finishing her collegiate career at the University of Southern California. She made 45 appearances for the Trojans and reached the Elite 8 of the 2019 Division I Women's Soccer Championship in her final season for USC. Jacobs began her collegiate career at Notre Dame University, where she was named to the ACC All-Freshman Team in 2015. She finished with 42 appearances across three campaigns with the Fighting Irish.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.