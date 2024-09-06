Utah Royals FC and Midfielder Amandine Henry Mutually Agree to Part Ways
September 6, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Utah Royals FC News Release
HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC announce the mutual termination of contract with Amandine Henry, waiving the midfielder to allow her to pursue other opportunities.
"We are grateful for Amandine's contributions to the club. Her experienced leadership in the locker room was vital in establishing the culture of our new club." said Sporting Director Kelly Cousins. "She expressed her desire to look at other opportunities to achieve what she wants to achieve in the last few years of her playing career. In support of this we have allowed Amandine to seek a new opportunity. We wish Amandine nothing but success in her next chapter."
Henry, 34, appeared in 10 matches this season with the Royals, nine of them being starts, logging 840 minutes in her time with the organization. The frenchwoman spent the 2024 summer international window with the French national team playing in the XXXIII Olympiad in Paris. Henry appeared in all three matches of France's Group A win earning 6 points. The midfielder captained Les Blues in its group stage finale where France defeated New Zealand 2-1.
The four-time champions league winner started her career in the States at Portland Thorns in 2016 for her first two professional seasons before returning to France spending six years at Lyon. Henry returned to the states in 2023 appearing for Angel City before being traded to the Royals earlier this year.
The Royals' next match is against Kansas City Current on the road with kickoff set for 5:30 p.m. MT with broadcast available on ION tv. URFC then returns home on Saturday September 14 to host San Diego Wave at 8:00 p.m. MT.
