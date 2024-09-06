Reign FC Travels to BMO Stadium to Take on Angel City FC Friday Night

September 6, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SEATTLE, WA. - Seattle Reign FC is back on the road for a second consecutive match to take on Angel City FC. The teams last met during the 2023 NWSL Playoffs, where the Reign downed Angel City 1-0 on an 87th minute Veronica Latsko goal. Seattle has earned seven wins across all meetings with Angel City, in addition to one draw and one loss.

The Reign will look continue its momentum coming off two wins in a row, most recently earning a victory 3-2 against Racing Louisville FC. The comeback win featured goals from defender Sofia Huerta, midfielder Ji So-Yun and a Racing own goal. The Reign's current run is the first time they've won consecutive games across all competitions this season. A win at Angel City would give the team consecutive road wins in a single regular season for the first time since 2022.

Angel City FC is currently in ninth place in the NWSL standings, most recently defeating the Chicago Red Stars 2-1 at BMO Stadium.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

National: Prime Video

