URFC Mutually Parts Ways with Ifeoma Onumonu
September 6, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Utah Royals FC News Release
HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC announce the mutual parting of ways with Nigerian forward Ifeoma Onumonu, so that she can pursue other opportunities.
"We would like to thank Ify for her contributions to the club. She has helped us take the steps we have needed to as an expansion team, both on and off the field." said Sporting Director Kelly Cousins. "After discussions with Ify, we have mutually agreed that part ways. It was important to us to support Ify with what she wanted in her career right now. We look forward to supporting her in this next phase of her career."
Onumonu, 30, was traded to the Royals in the final days of 2023 from NY/NJ Gotham FC. The reigning NWSL champion made five appearances with the Royals logging 112 minutes. A nagging ankle injury and multiple Nigerian Women's National Team call ups limited Onumonu's role in the Return of Royalty.
Most recently, Omumonu appeared in the 2024 Summer Olympic games in Paris last month representing Nigeria. Appearing in the first two group stage matches Onumonu logged 24 minutes against Brazil and 30 against Spain.
The Royals' next match is against Kansas City Current on the road with kickoff set for 5:30 p.m. MT with broadcast available on ION tv. URFC then returns home on Saturday September 14 to host San Diego Wave at 8:00 p.m. MT.
