Three Angel City Football Club Players Named to August Best XI Presented by Prime

September 6, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

LOS ANGELES - Today, the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) announced that three Angel City Football Club (ACFC) players were named to the NWSL Best XI for the month of August, presented by Prime. ACFC team captain and defender Sarah Gorden earned her second consecutive Best XI honor of the 2024 season, while forward Alyssa Thompson and goalkeeper DiDi Haračić notched their first-ever Best XI honors in their NWSL careers.

Gorden, the club's team captain, earned back-to-back Best XI honors after helping her club record one clean sheet in August, registering a passing accuracy of 83.2% in 270 minutes played.

Haračić recorded 10 saves in three games played, with one clean sheet. The Bosnian goalkeeper saved a penalty kick in Angel City''s NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup match against San Diego, securing the team's win in the shootout and allowing them to advance to the tournament semifinal. She also added three punches in 270 minutes played.

Thompson recorded her first career NWSL brace in all competitions during the club's 2-1 victory over SoCal rival San Diego Wave FC on August 24. Playing in three games throughout August, Thompson registered 11 tackles won and six shots, three on target.

ACFC returns to action tonight, September 6 as the club faces Seattle Reign FC at BMO Stadium in NWSL regular season competition, airing nationally on Prime Video. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. PT/10:00 p.m. ET.

