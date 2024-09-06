Racing Louisville's Kayla Fischer Earns NWSL Team of the Month Recognition

September 6, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville forward Kayla Fischer

Racing Louisville forward Kayla Fischer has been named to the NWSL Best XI of the Month, presented by Amazon, for August, the league announced Friday.

Fischer scored one goal and one assist in Racing's 3-1 win over Chicago as the NWSL restarted regular season play after the Olympics, becoming the first Louisville substitute to do so since 2021. The Ohio State alum had five shot-creating actions, five progressive carries and five progressive passes in the month's two regular season games.

Fischer recently signed a new contract for the 2024 season, and the 24-year-old also added a new role in Yanez's system, spending the bulk of her time at center forward. The switch first came in the NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup, where Fischer produced one goal and one assist in Racing's unbeaten three-game run through the group stage.

"I'm thrilled for Kayla," said Racing coach Bev Yanez. "She works hard every day and has embraced the center forward position. Her technical ability and deception on the ball continue to impress us. She's so deserving of the recognition!"

Monthly Award Winners for August

Best XI of the Month, presented by Amazon Prime:

GK: Didi Haračić (LA)

DEF: Sarah Gorden (LA), Kylie Strom (ORL), Kerry Abello (ORL), Abby Dahlkemper (BAY)

MID: Debinha (KC), Kayla Fischer (LOU), Lo'eau LaBonta (KC)

FOR: Temwa Chawinga (KC), Ella Stevens (GFC), Alyssa Thompson (LA)

Player of the Month, presented by EA Sports:

Ella Stevens (GFC)

Rookie of the Month, presented by Ally:

Croix Bethune (WAS)

