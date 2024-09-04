Chicago Hounds Forward Ben Landry Announces Retirement

September 4, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Chicago Hounds News Release







CHICAGO, IL - Versatile forward Ben Landry announced today his retirement from professional rugby, effective immediately due to injury. The 33-year-old Pewaukee, Wisconsin native signed with the Chicago Hounds prior to the 2024 Major League Rugby season.

It's difficult having to walk away from a sport I've been passionate about since I was a child," stated Landry. "But I am proud knowing that I put my body on the line for my teammates each time I was on the field."

During the 2024 campaign, Chicago Hound No. 55 appeared in eight contests, making six starts. Landry finished the year with 45 carries for 206 meters (4.5 meters-per-carry) and a pair of tries. On defense, he completed 49 tackles, four of which were deemed dominant. His presence was consistently felt in the set piece as well, recording 19 lineout takes and two lineout steals on the year.

"I'm grateful that I was able to finish my career in the Midwest, close to family and friends," the forward continued. "I am excited to watch professional rugby grow in America and I am honored to have played my part."

Landry first appeared for the Glendale Raptors in the inaugural 2018 season of MLR. After spending a season with the Ealing Trailfinders in England, Landry returned to the league in 2020, signing on with the New England Free Jacks.

Landry then signed with the Seattle Seawolves prior to the 2021 season. In 2022, his second year with the Seawolves, the flanker helped Seattle to a Western Conference title and appearance in the MLR Championship game. He was a stalwart in the Seattle lineup again during the 2023 season, starting in all 16 of his appearances. Once again, the versatile forward helped lead the Seawolves to a postseason berth.

The 6-foot-6, 260-pound forward began playing rugby in middle school and continued throughout his high school career with the Pewaukee High School Pirates, located in Pewaukee, Wisconsin. He played collegiately at the University of Wisconsin, Whitewater. During his time at Whitewater, Landry was a multi-year Collegiate All-American. He made his USA Men's National team debut in 2016. Landry featured for the Eagles in the 2019 Rugby World Cup, making three appearances in the tournament.

"Ben is a legend of the game, and we feel privileged and lucky to say he was a Chicago Hound," said Hounds CEO and General Manager James English. "I'd like to thank him personally for taking a chance on Chicago and for his contribution to Dawg Town. We would like to wish Ben, Lyndsey and Thomas best of luck for their new chapter of life."

Landry finishes his MLR career with 42 starts across 47 appearances. He carried the ball 329 times and gained 1811 meters while scoring six tries in the process. On the defensive side of the ball, the Wisconsin native is credited with 381 tackles, including 26 dominant tackles.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Rugby message board...





Major League Rugby Stories from September 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.