Hounds Hold on for Week Five Win

March 15, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Chicago Hounds News Release







CHICAGO, Il. - The Chicago Hounds beat Old Glory DC on Saturday afternoon in Major League Rugby's Week Five Game of the Week, 30-26. Chicago raced out to a 20-5 lead at halftime before a flurry of DC tries in the final quarter brought the game to within one score. With the win, the Hounds move to 4-1 on the season, solidifying their status as an Eastern Conference contender as they head into the bye week.

Flyhalf Chris Hilsenbeck added 13 points via three penalty kicks and a pair of conversions. Flanker Mac Jones scored two tries on the day, bringing his season tally up to a team-high four scores.

Hilsenbeck opened up the scoring in the 9th minute with a successful penalty goal. The flyhalf missed his first attempt in the opening few minutes. But after dominating both possession and territory for the first 10 minutes, Chicago were unlucky to only walk away with a three point lead.

DC responded with a try in the 13th minute through their right wing. But Chicago found themselves right back in enemy territory after Old Glory fumbled the kickoff. A penalty at scrum time led to a Hilsenbeck kick for touch. But after going through phase after phase, lock James Scott knocked it on.

Hounds had their chance to retake the lead a few moments later, however. Flanker Mac Jones ended up dotting the ball down after Chicago's continued pressure, giving the home side an 8-5 lead. Hilsenbeck nailed the kick, making it 10-5 heading into the first half water break.

Chicago continued to apply pressure when play resumed. In the 24th minute, Hilsenbeck added his second successful penalty goal of the day. With a 13-5 lead, it was now a two score game.

After a DC high tackle moments later, the Hounds kicked for the corner. In the ensuing phase, DC was called for offsides. The accumulation of penalties resulted in a yellow card for DC loosehead prop Jack Iscaro. Chicago had a scrum following the yellow card.

Two more DC penalties at scrum time meant the ref had enough- awarding the Dawgs a penalty try. The automatic seven points meant it was 20-5 Chicago after half an hour.

With halftime on the horizon, DC looked to be in for the second try of the day. But upon further review by the TMO, they called it back, and Chicago was awarded a penalty. After a few more minutes of back and forth action, it was halftime.

Hilsenbeck opened the second half scoring with another penalty kick, extending the lead even further, 23-5. But as the game ticked on, DC showed they still had some fight in them. In the 58th minute, they crossed over for their second try of the day. Flyhalf Jason Robertson hit the conversion. 23-12 lead for Chicago.

Just two minutes later, DC went over for another score. This one applied the pressure. After Robertson's successful conversion, Chicago just led by four points: 23-19 heading into the water break.

When play resumed, Mac Jones barreled over a few Old Glory defenders for his second try of the game. With the clock winding down, this gave the home side a little breathing room. But yet again, DC fought back.

In the 74th minute, DC cut the lead back down to four points via a try and successful Robertson conversion kick. The Hounds had to play hardnosed defense to close out the game. And the Dawgs did just that. After a brutal two minute defensive stand to finish the game, Robertson knocked the ball on in the 81st minute, securing the Hounds' fourth win of the season.

CHICAGO: 30

Tries: Mac Jones (2), Penalty Try

Conversions: Chris Hilsenbeck (2/2)

Penalties: Chris Hilsenbeck (ÃÂ¾)

Hounds Roster: Week Five

No. Player.

1. Zurab Zhvania

2. Dylan Fawsitt

3. Paddy Ryan

4. James Scott

5. Mason Flesch

6. Conall Boomer

7. Maclean Jones

8. Lucas Rumball

9. Mitch Short

10. Chris Hilsenbeck

11. Nate Augspurger

12. Ollie Devoto

13. Bryce Campbell

14. Noah Brown

15. Adriaan Carelse

16. Jackson Zabierek

17. Liam Fletcher

18. Charlie Abel

19. Luke White

20. Matt Oworu

21. Jason Higgins

22. Mark O'Keeffe

23. Noah Flesch

• Discuss this story on the Major League Rugby message board...





Major League Rugby Stories from March 15, 2025

Hounds Hold on for Week Five Win - Chicago Hounds

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.