Hounds Roster Named for Game of the Week Clash

April 25, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Chicago Hounds News Release







The Chicago Hounds' west-coast swing enters its final leg when the 7-2 Dawgs visit the 6-2 Utah Warriors on Saturday night. Hounds Head Coach Chris Latham named his 23-man roster for MLR's Game of the Week on Thursday evening. The game kicks off at 8:00 pm on Saturday night and fans can watch it live on Fox Chicago+ or ESPN+.

It's an entirely new look in the front row for Saturday night's contest. Zurabi Zhvania, Dylan Fawsitt, and Ignacio Peculo replace Fakaosifolau Pifeleti, Janus Venter, and Charlie Abel respectively. In the reserves, hooker Jackson Zabierek and loosehead prop Liam Fletcher retain their spots from last week's loss, with Koby Baker sliding onto the bench as tighthead cover.

The coaches opted to rest James Scott for the first time this season, with versatile forward Mason Flesch sliding down into the engine room on Saturday. He'll pair with Hamish Bain, who is making his ninth start of the campaign. Conall Boomer and Luke White can both provide relief duty across the second and back rows and are named to the substitute's bench.

Brad Tucker is set to make his first-ever start for the Chicago Hounds from the blindside flanker position. The MLR veteran appeared in 13 contests as a substitute last year. At openside flanker, Mac Jones returns to the lineup after being rested against the Seattle Seawolves last week. Capped-Canadian international Matt Oworu retains his spot at No. 8. Captain Lucas Rumball is set for a rest week.

Scrumhalf Michael Baska, coming off his first start of the year in Week 10, gets the nod in the No. 9 shirt for this week's contest. Chris Hilsenbeck is back into the starting lineup, taking over flyhalf duties from Tim Swiel, who is suspended for one week due to his red card against the Seawolves. Scrumhalf Mitch Short is named to the bench after being rested against the Seawolves.

In the midfield, Noah Flesch retains his position at inside center. With outside center Bryce Campbell being rested this week, Premiership veteran Ollie Devoto takes control of the No. 13 jersey for Saturday night. With both Rumball and Campbell out, Devoto is gameday captain.

Nate Augspurger is back into the Chicago lineup for the first time since the Hounds' Week Seven win over the NOLA Gold. Mark O'Keeffe shifts over to the right wing, making his third consecutive start of the season. The Dublin-born, capped-US international scored his first try of the year last week against Seattle.

Michael Hand II gets the nod at fullback for the third straight game, with Adriaan Carelse named to the bench if relief duty is needed. Lastly, Noah Brown shifts to the bench for the first time this season, wearing the No. 23 jersey.

The game kicks off from Zions Bank Stadium at 8:00 PM central on Saturday night. Fans can tune into the game live on Fox Chicago+ or stream the game live on ESPN+.

Chicago Hounds Week 11 Roster: at Utah Warriors

No. Player. MLR Caps

1. Zurabi Zhvania 8

2. Dylan Fawsitt 105

3. Ignacio Peculo 22

4. Mason Flesch 51

5. Hamish Bain 8

6. Brad Tucker 71

7. Maclean Jones 63

8. Matt Oworu 5

9. Michael Baska 63

10. Chris Hilsenbeck 10

11. Nate Augspurger 77

12. Noah Flesch 8

13. Ollie Devoto 8

14. Mark O'Keeffe 76

15. Michael Hand II 11

16. Jackson Zabierek 14

17. Liam Fletcher 7

18. Koby Baker 7

19. Conall Boomer 16

20. Luke White 89

21. Mitch Short 8

22. Adriaan Carelse 61

23. Noah Brown 21

• Discuss this story on the Major League Rugby message board...





Major League Rugby Stories from April 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.