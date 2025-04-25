RFCLA Name Team for Historic CaliCup and USA Test Double Header

RFCLA has named its strongest squad yet for what is set to be the most significant match in club history-Saturday's highly anticipated Cali Cup showdown against the San Diego Legion.

The blockbuster double-header at UCLA's Wallis Annenberg Stadium will also feature the USA Women's Eagles in their 2025 season opener against Japan.

Limited tickets for the RFCLA and USA Rugby Double this Saturday here.

After a challenging midweek fixture in Quincy against the New England Free Jacks, the LA squad returns home for their second match in just five days. With ticket sales approaching full capacity, the Club is expected to announce a sellout in the lead-up to Saturday's festival of rugby.

With captain Jason Damm unavailable due to a family wedding, Tim Anstee shifts into the lock position, and veteran center Billy Meakes will lead the side as captain. The front row remains unchanged, while Jurie Van Vuuren and Ben Houston both return to the starting pack.

In the backline, key playmakers Gonzalo Bertranou, Christian Lealiifano, Andrew Coe, and Reece Macdonald rejoin the run-on team, with Nick Chan moving to the No. 13 jersey.

Following the men's match at 3:00 PM, the USA Women's Eagles will take the field against Japan at 5:30 PM, kicking off their international calendar in front of what promises to be an electric LA crowd.

RFCLA Head Coach Stephen Hoiles emphasized the magnitude of the match and what it represents for the Club, the city, and the rivalry with San Diego.

"The Cali Cup means a lot to this organization-especially to the players," said Hoiles.

"It's been a tough road trip, but every team deals with those challenges. We've prepared well, and we're ready to go."

"We made some changes last week, and a few players really stepped up. They've earned their spots. It's great to have Christian, Billy, and Coey returning-they're fresh, and they'll make an impact."

"This match means as much to the Legion as it does to us, so we need to be sharp across the park."

"USA Rugby and our RFCLA commercial team have done an incredible job putting this event together. There's a real buzz around it, and I encourage all sports fans to come out and support both teams. It'll be a great day of rugby."

Tickets are extremely limited, with a full house expected. A small number remain available for purchase online or at the gate (subject to availability).

For Match Day Info, visit our Know Before You Go page for everything you need.

RFCLA take to play San Diego Legion, Saturday, April 26 3:00 PM PT at Wallis Annenberg Stadium, UCLA

Declan Leaney

Ben Sugars

Franco Van Den Berg

Jason Damm

Jurie Van Vuuren

Tim Anstee

Ed Timpson

Benjamin Houston

Gonzalo Bertranou

Christian Lealiifano

Andrew Coe

William Meakes (C)

Matias Jensen

Rory Van Vugt

Reece Macdonald

Reserves

Benjamin Strang

Alessandro Heaney

Maliu Niuafe

Mikaea Wynyard

Matt Heaton

Tasman Smith

Robert Mappa

Will Leonard

USA Women's Eagles Lineup - vs Japan, Saturday, April 26 at 5:30 PM PT at Wallis Annenberg Stadium, UCLA

Hope Rogers (Exeter Chiefs) - 50 caps

Kathryn Treder (Loughborough Lightning / Bay Area Breakers) - 25 caps

Keia Mae Sagapolu (ACT Brumbies) - 14 caps

Hallie Taufoou (Loughborough Lightning / Denver Onyx) - 22 caps

Erica Jarrell (Sale Sharks) - 13 caps

Tahlia Brody (Leicester Tigers / Denver Onyx) - 10 caps

Kate Zackary (C) (Ealing Trailfinders) - 40 caps

Rachel Johnson (VC) (Exeter Chiefs / Denver Onyx) - 32 caps

Olivia Ortiz (Sale Sharks) - 21 caps

McKenzie Hawkins (VC) (Denver Onyx) - 20 caps

Erica Coulibaly* (Denver Onyx) - Debut

Alev Kelter (Loughborough Lightning / Bay Area Breakers) - 26 caps

Emily Henrich (Leicester Tigers / Boston Banshees) - 20 caps

Cheta Emba (Boston Banshees) - 12 caps

Bulou Mataitoga (Loughborough Lightning / Bay Area Breakers) - 21 caps

Reserves

16. Paige Stathopoulos (Ealing Trailfinders / Boston Banshees) - 13 caps

17. Maya Learned (Denver Onyx) - 15 caps

18. Charli Jacoby (Exeter Chiefs / Queensland Reds) - 32 caps

19. Rachel Ehrecke (Denver Onyx) - 18 caps

20. Kapoina Bailey* (Denver Onyx) - Debut

21. Cass Bargell (Boston Banshees) - 4 caps

22. Kristin Bitter (Denver Onyx) - 3 caps

23. Tess Feury (Leicester Tigers / New York Exiles) - 31 caps

Watch the Match LIVE - in LA, across the USA, and around the world!

Local and International Broadcast - USA Test - The RugbyPass TV

Local Broadcast MLR - FanDuel Sports Network

FanDuel Sports Network SoCal is widely available on cable, satellite, and streaming providers in Southern California, Nevada, and Hawaii.

Options include Spectrum, Cox, U-Verse TV, DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and Fubo.

To locate a provider in your ZIP code, visit GetMyHomeTeams.com.

National Broadcast Partner - ESPN+

ESPN+ is the national media rights partner for MLR, bringing the highest level of professional rugby in the U.S. to ESPN platforms.

International Viewers -TRN

The Rugby Network (TRN) is the official multi-device streaming platform of Major League Rugby, offering a wide selection of live and on-demand rugby content worldwide!

