RFCLA Name Team for Historic CaliCup and USA Test Double Header
April 25, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)
Rugby FC Los Angeles News Release
RFCLA has named its strongest squad yet for what is set to be the most significant match in club history-Saturday's highly anticipated Cali Cup showdown against the San Diego Legion.
The blockbuster double-header at UCLA's Wallis Annenberg Stadium will also feature the USA Women's Eagles in their 2025 season opener against Japan.
After a challenging midweek fixture in Quincy against the New England Free Jacks, the LA squad returns home for their second match in just five days. With ticket sales approaching full capacity, the Club is expected to announce a sellout in the lead-up to Saturday's festival of rugby.
With captain Jason Damm unavailable due to a family wedding, Tim Anstee shifts into the lock position, and veteran center Billy Meakes will lead the side as captain. The front row remains unchanged, while Jurie Van Vuuren and Ben Houston both return to the starting pack.
In the backline, key playmakers Gonzalo Bertranou, Christian Lealiifano, Andrew Coe, and Reece Macdonald rejoin the run-on team, with Nick Chan moving to the No. 13 jersey.
Following the men's match at 3:00 PM, the USA Women's Eagles will take the field against Japan at 5:30 PM, kicking off their international calendar in front of what promises to be an electric LA crowd.
RFCLA Head Coach Stephen Hoiles emphasized the magnitude of the match and what it represents for the Club, the city, and the rivalry with San Diego.
"The Cali Cup means a lot to this organization-especially to the players," said Hoiles.
"It's been a tough road trip, but every team deals with those challenges. We've prepared well, and we're ready to go."
"We made some changes last week, and a few players really stepped up. They've earned their spots. It's great to have Christian, Billy, and Coey returning-they're fresh, and they'll make an impact."
"This match means as much to the Legion as it does to us, so we need to be sharp across the park."
"USA Rugby and our RFCLA commercial team have done an incredible job putting this event together. There's a real buzz around it, and I encourage all sports fans to come out and support both teams. It'll be a great day of rugby."
Tickets are extremely limited, with a full house expected. A small number remain available for purchase online or at the gate (subject to availability).
For Match Day Info, visit our Know Before You Go page for everything you need.
RFCLA take to play San Diego Legion, Saturday, April 26 3:00 PM PT at Wallis Annenberg Stadium, UCLA
Declan Leaney
Ben Sugars
Franco Van Den Berg
Jason Damm
Jurie Van Vuuren
Tim Anstee
Ed Timpson
Benjamin Houston
Gonzalo Bertranou
Christian Lealiifano
Andrew Coe
William Meakes (C)
Matias Jensen
Rory Van Vugt
Reece Macdonald
Reserves
Benjamin Strang
Alessandro Heaney
Maliu Niuafe
Mikaea Wynyard
Matt Heaton
Tasman Smith
Robert Mappa
Will Leonard
USA Women's Eagles Lineup - vs Japan, Saturday, April 26 at 5:30 PM PT at Wallis Annenberg Stadium, UCLA
Hope Rogers (Exeter Chiefs) - 50 caps
Kathryn Treder (Loughborough Lightning / Bay Area Breakers) - 25 caps
Keia Mae Sagapolu (ACT Brumbies) - 14 caps
Hallie Taufoou (Loughborough Lightning / Denver Onyx) - 22 caps
Erica Jarrell (Sale Sharks) - 13 caps
Tahlia Brody (Leicester Tigers / Denver Onyx) - 10 caps
Kate Zackary (C) (Ealing Trailfinders) - 40 caps
Rachel Johnson (VC) (Exeter Chiefs / Denver Onyx) - 32 caps
Olivia Ortiz (Sale Sharks) - 21 caps
McKenzie Hawkins (VC) (Denver Onyx) - 20 caps
Erica Coulibaly* (Denver Onyx) - Debut
Alev Kelter (Loughborough Lightning / Bay Area Breakers) - 26 caps
Emily Henrich (Leicester Tigers / Boston Banshees) - 20 caps
Cheta Emba (Boston Banshees) - 12 caps
Bulou Mataitoga (Loughborough Lightning / Bay Area Breakers) - 21 caps
Reserves
16. Paige Stathopoulos (Ealing Trailfinders / Boston Banshees) - 13 caps
17. Maya Learned (Denver Onyx) - 15 caps
18. Charli Jacoby (Exeter Chiefs / Queensland Reds) - 32 caps
19. Rachel Ehrecke (Denver Onyx) - 18 caps
20. Kapoina Bailey* (Denver Onyx) - Debut
21. Cass Bargell (Boston Banshees) - 4 caps
22. Kristin Bitter (Denver Onyx) - 3 caps
23. Tess Feury (Leicester Tigers / New York Exiles) - 31 caps
Watch the Match LIVE - in LA, across the USA, and around the world!
Local and International Broadcast - USA Test - The RugbyPass TV
Local Broadcast MLR - FanDuel Sports Network
FanDuel Sports Network SoCal is widely available on cable, satellite, and streaming providers in Southern California, Nevada, and Hawaii.
Options include Spectrum, Cox, U-Verse TV, DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and Fubo.
To locate a provider in your ZIP code, visit GetMyHomeTeams.com.
National Broadcast Partner - ESPN+
ESPN+ is the national media rights partner for MLR, bringing the highest level of professional rugby in the U.S. to ESPN platforms.
International Viewers -TRN
The Rugby Network (TRN) is the official multi-device streaming platform of Major League Rugby, offering a wide selection of live and on-demand rugby content worldwide!
