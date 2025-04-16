Hounds Head Back West for Friday Night Matchup

Chicago Hounds Head Coach Chris Latham named his roster for the Week 10 matchup against the Seattle Seawolves. With the short turnaround time from last Sunday's win against Carolina, Latham went for significant change across the board.

Four players are slated to make their first starts of the year, including two players making their first career MLR start. Second-round draft pick Jake Kinneeveauk also has an opportunity to make his MLR debut. The Hounds will be without some of their best players, including hooker Dylan Fawsitt, flankers Mason Flesch and Maclean Jones, and center Ollie Devoto.

The Forwards

Latham and Forwards coach Todd Dammers opted for five changes in the starting forward pack from a week ago, including shifting captain Lucas Rumball from No. 8 to openside flanker.

Amongst the other changes is hooker Janus Venter entering the lineup for the first time since the Hounds' week four win over the Miami Sharks. The young South African prospect started that game as well. Tighthead prop Charlie Abel enters the lineup after being a late scratch in last week's contest.

The second row remains unchanged with the first-choice duo, James Scott and Hamish Bain, making their eighth start of the season together.

The Hounds' backrow sees the most turnover, with veteran forward Luke White set to earn his first start of the season from the blindside flanker position. With the aforementioned Rumball shifting from No. 8 to flanker, fellow-capped Canadian international Matt Oworu gets the nod at the back of the scrum. This is the first MLR start of Oworu's career.

The Backs

For the first time this season, the Hounds aren't trotting out scrumhalf Mitch Short in the No. 9 jersey. Veteran Michael Baska is set to earn his first start of the season. The versatile back has primarily featured on the wing from reserve duty this season but has been training at both scrumhalf and wing. In his four appearances this year, Baska played 162 minutes and carried the ball seven times for 37 meters (5.3 meters-per-carry) while beating three defenders and registering one clean line break. This is Baska's first start at scrumhalf for the Chicago Hounds since Week 16 of the 2023 season against the San Diego Legion.

Baska will work with flyhalf Tim Swiel in the halfbacks on Friday night. The English-born, South African playmaker missed four weeks of the season after starting the opener against the Houston Sabercats.

The midfield has a different look to it for the first time this season as well. Ollie Devoto, a Premiership veteran that was one of Chicago's best players in the first half of the season, is getting a much-needed rest. The center logged over 620 minutes in his eight appearances thus far and carried the ball over 100 times. Capped-Canadian international Noah Flesch replaces him in the No. 12 jersey, making his first MLR start. He'll combine with trusted vice-captain Bryce Campbell, starting at outside center.

Noah Brown reenters the starting lineup after omission from the team sheet in the Week Nine win over Carolina, manning the right wing. Mark O'Keeffe shifts back to the left wing for Friday night's contest.

Fullback Michael Hand II is set to make his second consecutive Hounds' start after another impressive showing against the Anthem. The domestic qualified prospect only has two appearances this season, but his numbers on attack show the gamebreaking ability Hand possesses. The fullback has 25 carries this season, but he's gained 177 meters (7.1 MPC), generated three clean line breaks, and has beaten eight defenders with the ball in hand.

In the reserves, loosehead prop Liam Fletcher joins hooker Jackson Zabierek and tighthead prop Ignacio Peculo as the front row relief. Versatile forward Brad Tucker can make his first appearance of the season from the bench. Conall Boomer, Jason Higgins, and Chris Hilsenbeck also hope to make an impact from the bench on Friday night.

Second-round draft pick forward Jake Kinneeveauk is in line to make his MLR debut with his inclusion on the team sheet. The former Utah Ute's growth has impressed the coaching staff over the last few weeks and now the Alaskan-native will be put to the test against quality opposition.

Chicago enters the game riding high off of a six-game win streak while Seattle had a bye week last weekend. The Seawolves last contest was an away game against Old Glory DC, falling 29-12.

The last meeting between the Hounds and the Seawolves was in Week Five of the 2024 season, a come-from-behind win for Seattle. Historically, the teams have three meetings between them, all in favor of the Seawolves:

Week 06, 2023: Loss, 27-5

Week 14, 2023: Loss, 35-13

Week 05, 2024: Loss, 34-26

The game kicks off at 9:30 PM central time on Friday night from Starfire Stadium in Tukwila, Washington. Fans can tune into the game live on Fox Chicago+ and ESPN+. International fans can stream the game live on the Rugby Network.

Week 10 Roster: vs Seattle Seawolves

No. Player. MLR Caps

1. Fakaosifolau Pifeleti 79

2. Janus Venter 11

3. Charlie Abel 67

4. James Scott 25

5. Hamish Bain 7

6. Luke White 88

7. Lucas Rumball © 74

8. Matt Oworu 4

9. Michael Baska 62

10. Tim Swiel 4

11. Mark O'Keeffe 75

12. Noah Flesch 7

13. Bryce Campbell 75

14. Noah Brown 20

15. Michael Hand II 10

16. Jackson Zabierek 13

17. Liam Fletcher 6

18. Ignacio Peculo 21

19. Brad Tucker 70

20. Conall Boomer 15

21. Jake Kinneeveauk MLR Debut

22. Jason Higgins 50

23. Chris Hilsenbeck 9

