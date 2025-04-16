Seawolves Legends: Chris Prentice, the Business Mind and Rugby Heart Behind the Team

Welcome to Seawolves Legends, a series dedicated to honoring the individuals who have left an indelible mark on the Seattle Seawolves. From standout players to behind-the-scenes heroes, these stories highlight the passion, dedication, and heart that make the Seawolves family extraordinary.

Chris Prentice is not one for the spotlight. If you've been to a game at Starfire, you've probably seen him in the crowd, cheering, chatting, catching up with players and fans alike. He's been part of the Seawolves organization since the early days, one of the team's owners and a consistent force behind its continued success.

His background in business is extensive - CEO of USI Northwest, former partner at Kibble & Prentice, part of the leadership at Storm Lake Capital and Logic20/20, and co-owner of Abeja Winery & Inn. But for Chris, rugby is personal. It's something he's played, coached, and supported since the 1980s, and the game continues to influence the way he sees the world. We spoke with Chris in spring 2025, in celebration of his recognition as a Seawolves Legend.

A Natural Progression

When asked how he first got involved in professional rugby, Chris doesn't point to a single moment. For him, it was a gradual progression, shaped by years of experience and relationships. He and his wife, Julie, had been involved in the rugby community for a long time, from the early days of the Super League and Old Puget Sound Beach to their work with Atavus. So when the founders of the Seawolves invited them to be part of the new team, it felt like a natural next step.

It helped that the people around him were already deeply connected to the sport. "Many of our friends and co-workers at Atavus and USI were foundational players and coaches in the early years," he said. "So much of it was rooted in relationships."

Since joining the organization, Chris has focused on supporting the Seawolves behind the scenes, offering guidance and resources when needed, and helping the team grow with a long-term view. While he doesn't handle day-to-day operations, he remains closely connected to leadership, both on the field and in the front office.

His approach has always been about strengthening what's already there; helping the right people succeed, staying grounded in the community, and making sure the organization is built to last. It's about making sure the foundation holds strong, so the team, and the sport, can keep moving forward.

Building with Purpose

Chris has built a career managing organizations across very different industries - from insurance to consulting, venture investment, hospitality, and (of course) sport.

"I think I'm incredibly fortunate. I have a passion for people and for ideas, and I love being involved in so many different businesses," he says. "Some people might comment that they don't understand how I juggle [so much], but for me, it's just become a way of life."

And to him, many of the same core ideas are at work no matter the industry. A clear, shared vision. Good teamwork. Strong execution These apply whether one is running a professional rugby team, a brokerage firm, or a winery.

With the Seawolves, game day brings that to life. "When you've got fans, players, staff, and community all showing up, aligned around something they care about - it's hard to beat that feeling," Chris said.

It reminds him of what he sees in the wine business too - people working hard at something they care about, and the end result showing in how others experience it.

And like many Seawolves leaders, Chris knows the culture doesn't stop at the stadium gates. He has seen the same spirit carry into the community as players and coaches participate in all kinds of outreach. Through "Run with the Pack," youth clinics, and partnerships with the Boys & Girls Clubs and local schools, the Seawolves' local presence has grown year after year.

It reflects something unique about the sport itself. Says Chris, "Rugby brings something different to the U.S. sports landscape." It draws people in, no matter their background, and offers them a place to belong.

Why Rugby Feels Different

When Chris talks about rugby's impact, he speaks from experience. He's been part of the game for decades - as a player, a coach, a parent, and, now, an owner. One of the reasons he believes in it so strongly is because of what the sport asks from its players, and what it offers in return.

"Rugby celebrates the talents of so many different athletes," he said. "You need different sizes, different speeds, different skill sets. Without the full team, you can't succeed."

He sees that as part of what makes the sport so welcoming. "In a culture that often celebrates the individual, rugby is about the group. ... That's refreshing. It creates a space where people from all walks of life can be involved at every level."

It also creates an ethos that's hard to find in other professional sports. "There's fierce competition, but there's also respect," Chris said. "You can go head-to-head for 80 minutes, and then sit down together for a meal. That kind of camaraderie is a core part of the sport's identity."

What You Remember Most

Some of Chris's most cherished memories with the Seawolves are the same ones shared by longtime fans, especially the club's second MLR championship in San Diego.

"I'll always remember that moment," he said. "Time had expired, and we found a way to win. Bringing that title back to Seattle was special."

But just as meaningful are the moments that don't show up on the stat sheet.

Chris recalled a game at Starfire during Shalom Suniula's playing days. The team had just scored, and Shalom was lining up for the conversion when his young daughter, dressed head to toe in a princess costume, sprinted onto the field. The match, which was being televised, came to a full stop. Players on both teams paused, the crowd melted, and for a few unforgettable seconds, the spotlight belonged to Shalom and his daughter.

It's become one of the most iconic memories in Seawolves history, and Chris still brings it up with admiration. "That kind of moment only happens in rugby. You remember those little things. The game matters, but so do the people and what the sport brings out in them."

Looking Ahead

With two championships already under the team's belt, what does success look like now? For Chris, the answer is straightforward.

"I'm competitive as hell," he said. "On the field, success is winning. Every year, our goal is to bring another championship to Seattle. That doesn't change."

But off the field, success is about expansion.

Chris spoke on the importance of growing the game in a way that's sustainable and inclusive. That includes building out rookie rugby programs, expanding opportunities at the high school and collegiate levels, and making sure there are real post-college pathways, especially for girls and women. For him, it all starts with inspiring fans and giving them something to believe in.

Growth also means staying rooted in the city. "Seattle's sports ecosystem is remarkable," Chris said. "The support we've received from other franchises, the mayor's office, the Sports Commission, it's all made a difference. I hope our growth continues to reflect Seattle's values."

Family and the Bigger Picture

Rugby has long been a family affair for Chris and his wife, Julie. Their three children have all worn Seawolves jerseys, and their nephew Isiah now plays for the team. Julie has been a driving force in growing women's and youth rugby, playing a key role in expanding access and support for the next generation.

Their daughter Emily even made a bit of Olympic history, as the first U.S. girl to take the field in rugby at the Youth Olympics in Nanjing, China. This was the first time the sport was played by girls or women at the Olympic level. She wore number one, a detail that has stuck with Chris.

One of Chris's proudest personal experiences was coaching girls' high school rugby with his daughter. "Watching her challenge herself, learn the game, deal with the ups and downs - that's one of the things I'm most proud of," he said. "It wasn't something I expected when raising a daughter, but it gave me a front-row seat to her growth."

Even his youngest, now playing football at the University of Washington, was shaped by early rugby experiences. In particular, through the family's close ties to the Fijian rugby community. Traveling, learning from different cultures, and staying connected through sport gave their family memories and lessons that go far beyond wins and stats.

Advice from the Long Game

When asked if he has any advice for young athletes Chris points to a quote that's guided him for years:

"It's about errors, as long as you strive."

For Chris, a sport's real value comes through in what it teaches about taking risks and falling short, then continuing anyway. Success, he believes, comes from failing forward - learning through effort and not being afraid to care deeply about something that may not come easily. That willingness to push through difficulty, especially for young athletes, builds a kind of persistence that carries into every part of life.

Where It All Comes Together

Chris has spent decades building businesses, leading teams, raising a family, and investing in meaningful causes. With all of it, rugby has been the throughline, teaching him how to lead, how to listen, how to lose, and how to keep showing up.

"It's a metaphor for life," he said. "It teaches you about teamwork, collaboration, communication, competition, and resilience. You suffer. You celebrate. You keep going."

The game has shaped how Chris thinks, including how he connects with others and how he approaches challenges. And through his work with the Seawolves, he's made sure it can shape others too.

He may not stand in the spotlight, but his fingerprints are everywhere. At Starfire, in the stands and behind the scenes, people know: Chris Prentice helped build this. And the foundation he laid will keep the Seawolves, and the spirit of the game, growing for years to come.

