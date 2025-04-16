Know Before You Go for RFCLA v SD Legion + USA v Japan Women

April 16, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Rugby FC Los Angeles News Release







All you need to know, before you go, for the Double Header at Wallis Annenberg Stadium, UCLA.

Limited tickets are still available for the Double Header. Purchase online at rugbyfcla.com.

NOTE All seating at the Wallis Annenberg Stadium is not assigned by section, seat or row. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis within your designated ticket color section. We advise to arrive as early as possible to select your seating.

Game 1 - RFCLA vs San Diego Legion in the CaliCup

Game 2 - USA Women vs Japan Women International Test Match

Tickets grant access to both games

Gates Open from 2pm PST

Date - Saturday, April 26, 2025

Venue - Wallis Annenberg Stadium, UCLA, Click here for maps.

RFCLA Shop Opens from 2pm PST

Happy Hour from 2pm PST

Face Painting from 2pm PST

RFCLA vs San Diego Legion Kick Off - 3:00pm PST

USA Women vs Japan Women Kick Off - 5.15pm PST

UCLA event bag policy can be found here - http://sidearm.sites.s3.amazonaws.com/uclabruins.com/documents/2016/10/25/Pauley_Pavilion_Clear_Bag_Policy.pdf

Parking - UCLA Campus Parking Lots 4 and 7 ($12 for 3 hours)

Overflow Parking Please use UCLA Lots 8 and 9 ($12 for 3 hours)

NOTE - this will be a busy event and we suggest to turn up early to park. Full details about parking can be found here - https://transportation.ucla.edu/campus-parking/visitors

NOTE - There will be no post match on the field meet and greets after either of the games.

FREE $10 MERCH VOUCHER with a purchased ticket. Redeem your merch voucher at the merch tent in the Stadium with your ticket, only valid for April 26.

Game day information can be found here - https://rugbyfcla.com/tickets/ticketing-faqs

Latest For the most up to date info, you can follow us for updates on Instagram, X, Facebook, at @rugbyfcla.

Can't go? Here's what you need to know!

Local Broadcast FanDuel Sports Network

FanDuel Sports Network SoCal is widely available on cable, satellite and streaming providers in Southern California, Nevada and Hawaii. For RFCLA fans in the region, options include Spectrum, Cox, U-Verse TV, DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM and Fubo. To locate a TV provider in your zip code that carries the network, go to GetMyHomeTeams.com.

National Broadcast Partner ESPN+

ESPN+ is the national media rights partner for the MLR, bringing the highest level of professional rugby in the United States to ESPN platforms.

Global Broadcast Partner The Rugby Network

The Rugby Network (TRN) is the official multi-device streaming platform of Major League Rugby, delivering a wide selection of live and on-demand rugby content around the world!

• Discuss this story on the Major League Rugby message board...





Major League Rugby Stories from April 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.