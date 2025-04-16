Major League Rugby, NO CAP Soda Pop Form Partnership

April 16, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release







DALLAS - Major League Rugby, the premier professional rugby league in North America, is excited to announce NO CAP! Soda Pop as an Official Partner of Major League Rugby for the 2025 season.

The one-year partnership will place NO CAP!'s logo on all referee jerseys during the 2025 season. Additionally, the company will receive a number of on-site activation opportunities in MLR team markets through the year.

"Wellness is consistently at the front of mind as the league looks to expand its partner base, and NO CAP! shares a common mission for promoting health to its consumers," said Danielle Bassetti, MLR Director of Partnership Marketing. "Offering zero sugar, as well as postbiotics, NO CAP! is a healthy alternative to traditional soda offerings, and we are excited to work with the company during the season."

NO CAP! Soda Pop launched its inaugural five-flavor line of sodas in August 2024, each boasting 0 sugar, 0 caffeine and 0 calories in a 16-ounce serving. The sodas are free from aspartame, and sucralose, and the company seeks to inspire a healthier lifestyle with every sip.

About No Cap! Soda Pop

NO CAP! Soda Pop is redefining what soda can be. We've crafted a beverage that's more than just a drink-it's a statement. Each can is filled with vibrant, crisp flavors and zero sugar, setting a new standard for soda pop. Enriched with prebiotics and postbiotics, NO CAP! Soda Pop not only delivers great taste but also supports a healthier lifestyle. Step away from the past and embrace the #newschool with No Cap! Soda Pop, supported by BETR Brands as the exclusive service provider to NO CAP! Soda Pop.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Rugby message board...





Major League Rugby Stories from April 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.