Kids Night 2025 Roster Set to Take on the Chicago Hounds

April 16, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

The Seattle Seawolves have announced their matchday squad for Kids Night 2025, where they will host the Chicago Hounds at Starfire Stadium. This fan-favorite event combines top-tier Major League Rugby with a family-focused atmosphere built for kids, youth teams, and first-time fans.

Below is the full roster for the matchup, as well as details on how to buy tickets, get official merch, and enjoy the full experience.

Join us at Starfire for one of the most anticipated matches of the season.

Seattle Seawolves Matchday Roster vs. Chicago Hounds

Starting XV

Cameron Orr (Australia, International) - Loosehead Prop

Kerron van Vuuren (South Africa, International) - Hooker

Mason Pedersen (USA, Domestic) - Tighthead Prop

Olajuwon "OJay" Noa (USA, International) - Lock

Rhyno Herbst (South Africa, U.S. Permanent Resident) - Lock

Huw Taylor (United Kingdom, International) - Blindside Flanker

Charles Elton (Ireland, International) - Openside Flanker

Riekert Hattingh (USA, Domestic) - Number Eight (Captain)

JP Smith (South Africa, Domestic) - Scrumhalf

Rodney Iona (Samoa, International) - Flyhalf

Toni Pulu (USA, Domestic) - Left Wing

Dan Kriel (South Africa, International) - Inside Center

Divan Rossouw (Namibia, International) - Outside Center

Lauina Futi (USA, Domestic) - Right Wing

Duncan Matthews (South Africa, International) - Fullback

Reserves

Dewald Kotze (South Africa, Domestic-Canada) - Hooker

Chance Wenglewski (USA, Domestic) - Prop

Njabulo "Juice" Gumede (South Africa, International) - Prop

Isaia Lotawa (USA, Domestic) - Lock

Devin Short (USA, Domestic) - Back Row

Brock Gallagher (USA, Domestic-Canada) - Scrumhalf

Eduard "Eddie" Fouché (South Africa, International) - Flyhalf

Malacchi Esdale (USA, Domestic) - Wing

Get Official Seawolves Merchandise

Order your gear online and wear it to the match.

Choose "Pick Up at Match" at checkout to skip the lines and save time.

What to Expect at Kids Night

Kids Night is all about building future rugby fans while delivering elite-level play on the pitch. The Seawolves vs. Chicago matchup will feature:

Family-friendly pregame and halftime activities

Meet-and-greet opportunities with players after the match

Giveaways and in-stadium entertainment

Food, drinks, and full team merchandise available on-site

