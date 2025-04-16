Kids Night 2025 Roster Set to Take on the Chicago Hounds
April 16, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)
Seattle Seawolves News Release
The Seattle Seawolves have announced their matchday squad for Kids Night 2025, where they will host the Chicago Hounds at Starfire Stadium. This fan-favorite event combines top-tier Major League Rugby with a family-focused atmosphere built for kids, youth teams, and first-time fans.
Below is the full roster for the matchup, as well as details on how to buy tickets, get official merch, and enjoy the full experience.
Seattle Seawolves Matchday Roster vs. Chicago Hounds
Starting XV
Cameron Orr (Australia, International) - Loosehead Prop
Kerron van Vuuren (South Africa, International) - Hooker
Mason Pedersen (USA, Domestic) - Tighthead Prop
Olajuwon "OJay" Noa (USA, International) - Lock
Rhyno Herbst (South Africa, U.S. Permanent Resident) - Lock
Huw Taylor (United Kingdom, International) - Blindside Flanker
Charles Elton (Ireland, International) - Openside Flanker
Riekert Hattingh (USA, Domestic) - Number Eight (Captain)
JP Smith (South Africa, Domestic) - Scrumhalf
Rodney Iona (Samoa, International) - Flyhalf
Toni Pulu (USA, Domestic) - Left Wing
Dan Kriel (South Africa, International) - Inside Center
Divan Rossouw (Namibia, International) - Outside Center
Lauina Futi (USA, Domestic) - Right Wing
Duncan Matthews (South Africa, International) - Fullback
Reserves
Dewald Kotze (South Africa, Domestic-Canada) - Hooker
Chance Wenglewski (USA, Domestic) - Prop
Njabulo "Juice" Gumede (South Africa, International) - Prop
Isaia Lotawa (USA, Domestic) - Lock
Devin Short (USA, Domestic) - Back Row
Brock Gallagher (USA, Domestic-Canada) - Scrumhalf
Eduard "Eddie" Fouché (South Africa, International) - Flyhalf
Malacchi Esdale (USA, Domestic) - Wing
What to Expect at Kids Night
Kids Night is all about building future rugby fans while delivering elite-level play on the pitch. The Seawolves vs. Chicago matchup will feature:
Family-friendly pregame and halftime activities
Meet-and-greet opportunities with players after the match
Giveaways and in-stadium entertainment
Food, drinks, and full team merchandise available on-site
