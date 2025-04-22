Hernandez Loaned to Carolina for Four Weeks

CHICAGO, Il. - The Chicago Hounds confirmed today they loaned rookie tighthead prop Alexander Hernandez to the Carolina Anthem for the next four weeks of the 2025 Major League Rugby season.

The Hounds originally drafted Hernandez in the third round of the 2024 Major League Rugby collegiate draft with the 34th overall pick. The prop was a standout athlete from Warren Central High School in Indianapolis, Indiana before committing to Marian University to play rugby. After an impressive five-year career at the Indianapolis-based college, Hernandez declared for the 2024 draft.

At 6-2 and 270 pounds, the physically imposing prospect caught the attention of Hounds' Director of Player Operations, Will Magie. After being drafted, Hernandez appeared for the Academy team this past fall. His impressive season with the Mini Dawgs earned him a MLR contract for the 2025 season.

The original loan term is set for four weeks, with an option to extend the loan if necessary. Last season, the Hounds loaned Michael Hand II to the Miami Sharks. The outside back returned this season and has made an impact for Chicago, starting three games through Week 11.

The Hounds travel to Carolina to play Anthem in Week 15 with kickoff slated for 6:00PM CT on Saturday, May 24th.

