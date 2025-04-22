How to Watch: April 22-27

Find information on how to watch every MLR match this weekend. For more match information and to buy tickets, head to the MLR Schedule. Stream all MLR matches in the US on ESPN+ New England Free Jacks vs RFCLA | Tuesday, April 22 at 7:00 PM ET

US TV: ESPN+

And NBC Sports Boston and FanDuel Sports Network SOCAL

Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN Africa 1 / ESPN Africa 2 and The Rugby Network

New Zealand: Sky Sports NZ

England/Ireland: Premier Sports and The Rugby Network

Everywhere else: The Rugby Network

Following a 72-hour tape delay, the match will be available to stream for all viewers on The Rugby Network.

Anthem RC vs Seattle Seawolves | Wednesday, April 23 at 7:30 PM ET

US TV: ESPN+

And KZJO Fox 13+

Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN Africa 1 / ESPN Africa 2 and The Rugby Network

New Zealand: Sky Sports NZ and The Rugby Network

England/Ireland: Premier Sports and The Rugby Network

Everywhere else: The Rugby Network

Following a 72-hour tape delay, the match will be available to stream for all viewers on The Rugby Network.

RFCLA vs San Diego Legion | Saturday, April 26 at 6:00 PM ET

US TV: ESPN+

And FanDuel Sports Network WEST and KUSI

Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN Africa 1 / ESPN Africa 2 and The Rugby Network

New Zealand: Sky Sports

England/Ireland: Premier Sports and The Rugby Network

Everywhere else: The Rugby Network

Following a 72-hour tape delay, the match will be available to stream for all viewers on The Rugby Network.

Houston Sabercats vs Old Glory DC | Saturday, April 26 at 8:00 PM ET

US TV: ESPN+

And CW39 and Monumental

Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN Africa 1 / ESPN Africa 2 and The Rugby Network

New Zealand: Sky Sports and The Rugby Network

England/Ireland: Premier Sports and The Rugby Network

Everywhere else: The Rugby Network

Following a 72-hour tape delay, the match will be available to stream for all viewers on The Rugby Network.

Utah Warriors vs Chicago Hounds | Saturday, April 26 at 9:00 PM ET

US TV: ESPN+

And KJZZ and FOX Chicago Plus

Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN Africa 1 / ESPN Africa 2 and The Rugby Network

New Zealand: Sky Sports and The Rugby Network

England/Ireland: Premier Sports and The Rugby Network

France: Sport en France in French on delay and The Rugby Network (In English)

Everywhere else: The Rugby Network

Following a 72-hour tape delay, the match will be available to stream for all viewers on The Rugby Network. NOLA Gold vs Seattle Seawolves | SUNDAY, April 27 at 4:00 PM ET

US TV: ESPN+

And KUSI and Gulf Coast Sports + Entertainment Network

Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN Africa 1 / ESPN Africa 2 and The Rugby Network

New Zealand: Sky Sports

England/Ireland: Premier Sports

Everywhere else: The Rugby Network

Following a 72-hour tape delay, the match will be available to stream for all viewers on The Rugby Network. Miami Sharks vs Anthem RC | SUNDAY, April 27 at 9:00 PM ET

US TV: ESPN+

And FanDuel Florida App

Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN Africa 1 / ESPN Africa 2 and The Rugby Network

New Zealand: Sky Sports and The Rugby Network

England/Ireland: Premier Sports

Everywhere else: The Rugby Network

Following a 72-hour tape delay, the match will be available to stream for all viewers on The Rugby Network.

