Seattle Seawolves Roster Announced for Mid-Week Match vs Anthem Rugby Carolina
April 22, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)
Seattle Seawolves News Release
We're heading to the East Coast for a rare mid-week matchup under the lights in Charlotte. With two matches in five days, our boys are ready for the challenge, and momentum is on our side after a strong showing at home.
Here's who will be taking the pitch as we face Anthem Rugby Carolina in Week 11 of the Major League Rugby season.
How to Watch
Can't make the trip? Catch every moment from wherever you are.
FOX 13+ (Seattle)
ESPN+ (USA)
The Rugby Network (International)
Kickoff: 4:30 PM PT
Memorial Stadium, Charlotte, NC
Seattle Seawolves Matchday Roster vs. Anthem Rugby Carolina
Starting XV
Cameron Orr (Australia, International) - Loosehead Prop
Dewald Kotze (South Africa, Domestic-Canada) - Hooker
Juan Pablo Zeiss (Argentina, International) - Tighthead Prop
Olajuwon "OJay" Noa (USA, International) - Lock
Rhyno Herbst (South Africa, U.S. Permanent Resident) - Lock
Charles Elton (Ireland, International) - Blindside Flanker
Devin Short (USA, Domestic) - Openside Flanker
Riekert Hattingh (USA, Domestic) - Number Eight (Captain)
JP Smith (South Africa, Domestic) - Scrumhalf
Eseka Iona (Samoa, International) - Flyhalf
Malacchi Esdale (USA, Domestic) - Left Wing
Dan Kriel (South Africa, International) - Inside Center
Divan Rossouw (Namibia, International) - Outside Center
Lauina Futi (USA, Domestic) - Right Wing
Duncan Matthews (South Africa, International) - Fullback
Reserves
16. Kerron van Vuuren (South Africa, International) - Hooker
17. Chance Wenglewski (USA, Domestic) - Loosehead/Tighthead Prop
18. Mason Pedersen (USA, Domestic) - Tighthead Prop
19. Isaia Lotawa (USA, Domestic) - Lock
20. Huw Taylor (United Kingdom, International) - Back Row
21. Brock Gallagher (USA, Domestic-Canada) - Scrumhalf
22. Eduard "Eddie" Fouché (South Africa, International) - Flyhalf
23. Jeremiah Sio (USA, Domestic) - Wing
With just six rounds remaining in the regular season, every match counts. A win in Charlotte keeps Seattle firmly in the playoff hunt and builds momentum heading into a quick turnaround match this Saturday against NOLA. Watch for key player rotations, tactical kicking, and backline speed as the boys look to execute under pressure.
