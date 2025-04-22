Seattle Seawolves Roster Announced for Mid-Week Match vs Anthem Rugby Carolina

April 22, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







We're heading to the East Coast for a rare mid-week matchup under the lights in Charlotte. With two matches in five days, our boys are ready for the challenge, and momentum is on our side after a strong showing at home.

Here's who will be taking the pitch as we face Anthem Rugby Carolina in Week 11 of the Major League Rugby season.

How to Watch

Can't make the trip? Catch every moment from wherever you are.

FOX 13+ (Seattle)

ESPN+ (USA)

The Rugby Network (International)

Kickoff: 4:30 PM PT

Memorial Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Seattle Seawolves Matchday Roster vs. Anthem Rugby Carolina

Starting XV

Cameron Orr (Australia, International) - Loosehead Prop

Dewald Kotze (South Africa, Domestic-Canada) - Hooker

Juan Pablo Zeiss (Argentina, International) - Tighthead Prop

Olajuwon "OJay" Noa (USA, International) - Lock

Rhyno Herbst (South Africa, U.S. Permanent Resident) - Lock

Charles Elton (Ireland, International) - Blindside Flanker

Devin Short (USA, Domestic) - Openside Flanker

Riekert Hattingh (USA, Domestic) - Number Eight (Captain)

JP Smith (South Africa, Domestic) - Scrumhalf

Eseka Iona (Samoa, International) - Flyhalf

Malacchi Esdale (USA, Domestic) - Left Wing

Dan Kriel (South Africa, International) - Inside Center

Divan Rossouw (Namibia, International) - Outside Center

Lauina Futi (USA, Domestic) - Right Wing

Duncan Matthews (South Africa, International) - Fullback

Reserves

16. Kerron van Vuuren (South Africa, International) - Hooker

17. Chance Wenglewski (USA, Domestic) - Loosehead/Tighthead Prop

18. Mason Pedersen (USA, Domestic) - Tighthead Prop

19. Isaia Lotawa (USA, Domestic) - Lock

20. Huw Taylor (United Kingdom, International) - Back Row

21. Brock Gallagher (USA, Domestic-Canada) - Scrumhalf

22. Eduard "Eddie" Fouché (South Africa, International) - Flyhalf

23. Jeremiah Sio (USA, Domestic) - Wing

With just six rounds remaining in the regular season, every match counts. A win in Charlotte keeps Seattle firmly in the playoff hunt and builds momentum heading into a quick turnaround match this Saturday against NOLA. Watch for key player rotations, tactical kicking, and backline speed as the boys look to execute under pressure.

