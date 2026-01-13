A New Option at Hooker: Seawolves Welcome Liki Chan Tung

Published on January 13, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







The Seattle Seawolves have signed hooker Liki Chan Tung ahead of the 2026 Major League Rugby season, adding a young and mobile option to the front row.

At 24 years old, Liki brings a rugby background shaped across multiple countries and competitions. Born in Hawaii and raised in Australia, he developed through the Australian system and earned selection at U20 level before progressing into senior club rugby in the ACT.

Head Coach Allen Clarke spoke about the addition and what Liki brings to the group.

"Liki is at an exciting stage of his development. He plays with physicality, real effort, and courage, and he's committed to sharpening the technical side of his game. That mindset fits our identity and gives him a big ceiling moving forward"

Liki played his club rugby with the Gungahlin Eagles, where he was part of a John I Dent Cup championship-winning side. That environment helped shape a game built on work rate, mobility, and consistency at set piece, traits that translate well to the demands of Major League Rugby.

He made his MLR debut with the San Diego Legion during the 2025 season, gaining valuable experience at professional level. While his minutes came primarily off the bench, Liki embraced the pace and physicality of the league, contributing defensively and competing strongly in contact.

Standing 5'9" and weighing over 230 pounds, Liki offers a low center of gravity, strong body position, and mobility around the pitch. His skill set provides versatility at hooker and fits well within a forward pack that values accuracy, effort, and consistency.

For Liki, the move to Seattle represents an opportunity to continue developing within a competitive environment and push his game forward at MLR level.

"I am extremely excited to be joining the pod in 2026. The Seattle Seawolves are a team with great pride and passion within USA rugby, and I can't wait to put my best foot forward for the team and its fans."

We look forward to welcoming Liki Chan Tung to Seattle and seeing him in green and blue as preparations begin for the 2026 season.







