Seattle Seawolves Announce Continued Partnership with Foster Garvey PC

Published on January 13, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







The Seattle Seawolves Rugby are proud to announce the continuation of our partnership with Foster Garvey PC, reinforcing a relationship built on trust, shared values, and a long-term commitment to the rugby community.

Foster Garvey PC has been a consistent and committed supporter of the Seawolves organization and the broader growth of rugby in the Pacific Northwest. Their support has helped strengthen the foundation of the club, allowing us to compete at the highest level while staying rooted in service to our community.

This partnership is grounded in principles that matter. Rugby demands teamwork, accountability, and respect. Those same values guide Foster Garvey PC in its work and in its approach to community engagement. That alignment makes this partnership meaningful, not just visible.

Together, the Seawolves and Foster Garvey PC have worked to support initiatives that extend beyond match day. From backing the club's long-term vision to helping grow the game locally, Foster Garvey PC has played an important role in advancing the Seawolves' mission both on and off the pitch.

As we look ahead to the upcoming season, we're excited to continue building on what we've created together. This renewed partnership represents stability, shared purpose, and a commitment to doing things the right way.

We are grateful for Foster Garvey PC's continued support and look forward to another season of collaboration, impact, and Seawolves rugby.







Major League Rugby Stories from January 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.