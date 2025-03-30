Hounds Mount Second Half Comeback Win over NOLA Gold

March 30, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Chicago Hounds News Release







NEW ORLEANS, LA. - The Chicago Hounds moved to 5-1 with a come from behind victory against the New Orleans Gold on Saturday night, winning 20-18. Hooker Dylan Fawsitt, flyhalf Chris Hilsenbeck, and flanker Maclean Jones contributed to the scoring efforts with tries, while Hilsenbeck added three more points via a penalty kick.

Coming off a bye week, the Hounds looked sluggish to begin the game, not getting onto the scoreboard until the 39th minute. New Orleans opened up the scoring with a successful penalty goal from their flyhalf, Dorian Jones, in the 18th minute, giving the home side a 3-0 advantage.

Just moments later, in the 22nd minute, the Gold were over for their first try of the evening. Jones' conversion attempt wasn't successful, but the Gold were now ahead two-scores midway through the first half. Whether it was untimely kicks, handling errors, or stupid penalties- Chicago couldn't get out of their own way. The Gold were dominating possession, territory, and the scoreboard.

They added three more points to the lead in the 34th minute via another successful Dorian Jones penalty goal. But then the Dawgs began to show signs of life.

At the stroke of halftime, Dylan Fawsitt went over for the first Chicago try of the evening, drawing the scoreline closer, 11-5. Hilsenbeck couldn't connect on the conversion attempt, and the teams headed into the sheds 11-5 in favor of the home side.

The first 15 minutes of the second half were all Hounds. Hilsenbeck scored the first try of his Major League Rugby career to cut the lead down to one point, 11-10. The conversion attempt was no good, but the Hounds had all the momentum. And it carried over to the ensuing series.

The Hounds were moving the ball downfield and had a ruck just inside the Gold's red zone. Scrumhalf Mitch Short found replacement forward Luke White from the base of the ruck. White occupied a few Gold defenders before sending an inside pass to Maclean Jones, running a well-timed line right at the gap. Jones raced through the gainline untouched and dove in between the sticks for the seven-pointer. Through just six games, Jones has already set a new-career high for tries scored in a single season (5). The automatic seven pointer gave Chicago a six point lead with the second half water break whistle looming.

In the 61st minute, Hilsenbeck hit his first successful kick of the evening after NOLA were called for a penalty, extending the lead to nine points, 20-11. The pivotal score meant it was a two possession game and if Chicago's defense could hold steady, they would walk away with a dub.

It wasn't easy. It wasn't necessarily pleasant. But the defense did their job. NOLA made things interesting with a try late in the game. With the successful conversion, they drew within two points. Chicago's discipline was vital in these closing moments of the game. After winning a must-have lineout ball in the 79th minute, Chicago ran out the clock and kicked the ball into touch for the win. 5-1. Dawgs hit San Diego next week.

