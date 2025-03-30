Seattle Seawolves Overcome Anthem Rugby Carolina in a Hard-Fought Victory on World Rugby Night

March 30, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Tukwila, WA - The Seattle Seawolves delivered a thrilling comeback victory over Anthem Rugby Carolina on Saturday night at Starfire Stadium in front of a packed crowd celebrating World Rugby Night. Despite a challenging first half where Anthem held Seattle to only 3 points, the Seawolves surged back in the second half to secure the win, claiming five crucial points in the Major League Rugby standings.

The match was a tale of two halves and defensive prowess, with Anthem controlling possession, territory, and lineouts won throughout the match. It was their defensive efforts that paid off as they took a 7-3 lead into halftime. However, the Seawolves countered with a relentless defensive effort of their own, leading to key turnovers that ultimately shifted momentum in their favor. Though Seattle struggled with their kicking game, leaving nine points on the table, their offensive pressure proved decisive.

Standout performances included Divan Rossouw, who electrified the crowd with three tries, though one was called back due to a penalty at the opposition's ruck. His efforts earned him the MLR's Man of the Match honor. Malacchi Esdale continued his impressive season form, scoring his fourth try in as many games, cutting through the defense with remarkable speed and agility.

The match also saw the return of Charles Elton to the pitch for the first time this season, and a milestone celebration for Dan Kriel, who earned his 50th cap--all with the Seawolves.

The halftime show added to the night's excitement, featuring the Pasifika Haka Halftime Show, performed by boys from Puget Sound, ages 13-19. The traditional MÄÃÂori Haka resonated through the stadium, bringing the fans to their feet.

At the final whistle, Seawolves supporters flooded the pitch to celebrate with the team and honor Dan Kriel's incredible achievement. Head Coach Allen Clarke expressed his satisfaction with the hard-fought win and emphasized the importance of securing five points to stay competitive in the league standings.

The Seawolves now shift their focus to a pivotal month of away games, beginning with a showdown against Old Glory DC next Saturday at 2 PM PT. Fans can catch the action live on Fox 13 and ESPN+ as Seattle looks to build on their momentum. For more information about the Seattle Seawolves, visit seawolves.rugby.

