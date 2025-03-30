RFCLA Make It Three Straight with Big Win over Old Glory DC

March 30, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Rugby Football Club Los Angeles (RFCLA) secured a 54-44 victory over Old Glory DC in front of a passionate home crowd in their third consecutive win of the season. Despite playing with a man down for almost 30 minutes, RFCLA showcased resilience, skill, and attacking flair to claim an important win.

The match was a crowd pleaser with both teams putting on an attacking masterclass. RFCLA started strong, scoring their first three tries in spectacular fashion. The opening minutes saw a powerful mauling try, quickly followed by Billy Meakes slicing through the defense with ease. Ben Houston then added to the tally with a deceptive dummy pass before diving over the line.

However, RFCLA's discipline was tested throughout the match, as they received three yellow cards in the first half alone. Despite the adversity, the team rallied with Tasman Smith stepping up off the bench as halfback and delivering an outstanding performance. Ed Timpson, who was exceptional early in the game, earned the team's Sydney Beer 'Shoey' Man of the Match award.

Another huge turn out for LA, as crowds continune to rise. Photo: RFCLA Media

Head coach Steven Hoiles acknowledged both the highs and lows of the performance.

"A very bizarre game with lots of good moves, but we made it very hard for ourselves," Said Hoiles

"To get a win, with a bonus point, and put 54 points on the board is very pleasing. However, our discipline in defense took a step back from where we've been the last couple of weeks.

"That said, playing in front of a healthy home crowd was a positive experience, and the players are really embracing that atmosphere."

Man of match, Ed Timpson carries for RFCLA. Photo: RFCLA Media Hoiles also praised individual performances, highlighting Andrew Coe's impressive showing, the quality impact from the bench, and the debut of Lucas Bur. Additionally, Reece McDonald made his long-awaited return following knee reconstruction, proving once again why he's one of the league's most exciting players.

"Disappointed in the number of yellow cards from both sides, but we'll take the win, take the bonus point, and move on to face Houston next week," Hoiles added.

RFCLA will now turn their attention to their next challenge as they look to build on this victory and tighten up their defensive discipline.

For more information on RFCLA, visit Rugby FCLA or follow the team on social media @rugbyfcla.

