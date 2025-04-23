LA Battles Hard in Narrow Bonus Point Loss to New England

April 23, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Rugby FC Los Angeles News Release







Rugby Football Club Los Angeles (RFC LA) showcased grit and determination in a closely contested match against the New England Free Jacks at Veterans Memorial Stadium last night, narrowly falling short but securing a crucial bonus point with a final scoreline that reflected the intense back-and-forth battle on the pitch.

New England struck first with a penalty kick to take an early lead, but RFCLA quickly stole the momentum. With the Free Jacks reduced to 14 men following a red card, LA capitalized, and fly-half Tasman Smith, making a confident start, controlled the game tempo. The visitors powered over for their first try, followed shortly by a second, both converted and setting LA firmly ahead 14-3 at halftime.

The home side came out of the sheds determined, crossing for the first try of the second half to close the gap. Despite sustained possession and territory deep in New England's half, LA struggled to convert their opportunities, and conceded repeated penalties. Two successful penalty kicks and a yellow card to LA in the 64th minute gave New England a numerical advantage and the momentum they needed to strike again with another try.

But RFCLA wasn't done yet. With fresh legs off the bench, including Gonzalo Bertranou, LA dug deep and mounted a late push. Their efforts paid off in the 82nd minute with a third try that earned the team a valuable bonus point for finishing within 7 points of the Free Jacks.

Despite the narrow loss, RFCLA's resilience and depth were on full display, setting the stage for an electrifying return home and a quick turnaround for their next match on Saturday, April 26th.

Up next, RFCLA will host a marquee Cali Cup Double Header, kicking off with a high-stakes matchup against longtime rivals San Diego Legion. The action continues with an international women's test match between the USA Eagles and Japan's Sakura 15s, featuring star player Ilona Maher representing the home side. With excitement building, tickets are selling fast, and only a limited number remain in the Silver and Gold sections.

GET YOUR TICKETS FOR RFCLA'S 2025 SEASON NOW: Rugby Football Club Los Angeles Tickets now available!

For more information on RFCLA, visit Rugby FCLA or follow the team on social media @rugbyfcla.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Rugby message board...





Major League Rugby Stories from April 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.